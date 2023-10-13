The Updated COVID Booster Is a Spectacular Failure

Over the summer, we were warned that a new COVID variant was on the horizon. Joe Biden announced that a new, updated shot would be coming soon, and then, suddenly, various celebrities and high-profile people started catching COVID. It sure felt like a psyop designed to make the public scared about the new variant and send them rushing to get the new updated shot.

Well, it’s not working.

So far, only 7 million Americans have received the updated COVID shot, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Biden Administration recommends that all Americans 6 months and older get the new vaccine. While that may sound like a decent number, that represents a mere 2% of the population.

Two percent! I bet there’s a significant overlap between those who got this booster and those who still wear face masks.

Naturally, the media is trying to put a positive spin on the numbers, describing the new rollout as “somewhat slower” than last year’s, even though it’s less than half the number of doses that were given for last year’s booster by mid-October.

Distribution of the new shots from Pfizer and Moderna started last month after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed them.

The FDA claims that the updated vaccine “addresses currently circulating variants to provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” even though the FDA approved the vaccine without sufficient human trial data.

“They are telling every American six months of age and older to get this new COVID vaccine, but they approved it based on almost no data,” Dr. Marty Makary told Guy Benson on his radio show last month. “There’s no human clinical trial data. Pfizer submitted data on ten mice, and Moderna, which also got a new vaccine approved [sic]. This is not an additional booster. This is an entirely newly designed COVID vaccine they want everyone to get, even if you had COVID a few months ago. They don’t care. They’re pushing it hard.”

That they are. “The Biden-Harris Administration, through HHS, has been working directly with manufacturers and distributors to ensure that the vaccines are getting to pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, pediatricians, and other vaccination sites, including long-term care facilities,” an HHS spokesperson said Thursday. “Just as we did last vaccine season, we will be working to reach Americans where they are and inform them of the updated vaccines and where they can get them.”

They may be getting the message, but they’re not particularly interested.

According to CNN, “Almost 14 million doses have been shipped to pharmacies and other vaccination sites, with 91% of Americans 12 and older able to access the vaccines within five miles of where they live, HHS said in a statement. And more than 710,000 vaccines have been ordered through the CDC’s Vaccines for Children program, which provides vaccines to half of US children.”

Once again, instead of targeting high-risk individuals, the Biden administration is pushing universal vaccination, including for children, even though studies have shown that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are more likely to cause myocarditis in young men than natural infection from COVID. Studies suggest that there’s anywhere from a 1-in-5,000 to a 1-in-6,000 chance of myocarditis in young men who receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

By May 2023, 56.5 million Americans, about 17% of the population, had gotten the 2022 updated booster. This new booster is likely only to hit a fraction of that.