Joe Biden’s Presidency Caps Off Five Decades of Foreign Policy Failure

Remember when Joe Biden ran a dud of a presidential campaign in 2008, but Barack Obama picked him as his running mate to balance his absurdly thin resumé? Classic, right? Sure, on paper Joe Biden had “experience” with foreign policy, but that never actually meant he had competence when it came to foreign policy.

In fact, Joe Biden’s record of poor judgement was so bad that Obama’s former defense secretary, Robert Gates, noted in 2014 that Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

It’s true. Think about it. Joe Biden’s foreign policy “expertise” includes opposing the raid that resulted in the death of Osama bid Laden.

Nearly ten years since Gates made that assessment of Biden, he’s still a foreign policy failure. Once Biden took office, it was quite clear that China was never going to be held accountable for COVID-19—which, of course, it hasn’t been. Donald Trump correctly predicted during the 2020 campaign Joe Biden was going to protect China. Months into his administration, Biden shut down a State Department investigation that begun under Trump into the origins of COVID. Biden’s kowtowing to China manifested itself again earlier this year when he refused to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon, letting it fly over the United States and collect intelligence on military installations before finally destroying it.

Joe Biden’s presidency has failed to recover from the foreign policy disaster that was his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden was so desperate for a 9/11 anniversary photo op that he ignored the advice of his military advisors and lied about the situation on the ground in order to proceed with a withdrawal that quickly descended into chaos, leaving 13 U.S. service members dead and the U.S.-backed government falling. The Taliban took over, and billions in military equipment and weapons were abandoned. To make matters worse, hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans were left behind. It was a defining moment of Biden’s presidency that sent his approval ratings underwater, where they have remained ever since. The administration has never owned up to its mistakes, repeatedly doubling down that it was the right thing to do and lying to the public about how many Americans they’d abandoned there.

Related: WATCH: Joe Biden Predicted His Failure in Afghanistan in 2007

And then there’s the war in Ukraine. During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden claimed that Putin didn’t want him to be president because he was the only candidate who’d ever gone “toe-to-toe” with him. Yet, Biden failed to confront Putin to prevent the invasion of Ukraine. He imposed meager sanctions against Russia, which failed to deter Putin. Now, Biden is sending billions of dollars over there with seemingly no end in sight. Had Biden been as tough as he claimed he was on the campaign trail, maybe countless lives would have be saved and billions of dollars not wasted.

And finally there’s the new war in Israel, started by a surprise attack by the Iran-backed Hamas. Joe Biden has been sending money to the Palestinians, and just last month he unfroze $6 billion in Iranian assets. The administration has desperately been trying to deny a connection between their actions and Hamas’s attack, but a variety of sources have all confirmed Iran’s financial and logistical support in planning and executing the attack.

There’s still more than a year to go of this nightmare. Do we dare speculate about what other tragedies will take place?