Don’t Be Fooled: RFK Jr. Is a Radical Leftist

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was never going to get a fair shake at the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, but he’s nevertheless managed to poll consistently in the double digits in primary polling against Joe Biden.

It’s no easy feat to poll that high against the incumbent. But while Kennedy may have been attractive as an alternative to Joe Biden, much of the love he gets is from conservatives. In fact, polling has suggested that as an independent presidential candidate, he may take more votes from Trump than from Biden.

This makes no sense. Kennedy may have a few positions that appeal to Republican voters, but that makes him no less a liberal Democrat. His actions and statements reveal a person who is entirely contrary to conservative principles.

For starters, Kennedy has been donating to Democrat candidates for decades. He endorsed Hillary Clinton’s Senate campaign and both of her presidential campaigns, and he voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. He considers himself a “huge admirer” of unabashed socialist Bernie Sanders, and he has praised notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

Kennedy’s environmental views are so radical that he praised both AOC’s Green New Deal and China’s cap-and-trade policies, and he supported the Paris Climate Agreement. He also supports divesting from fossil fuels, imposing a tax on carbon emissions, and eliminating energy subsidies as a means to address climate concerns. Naturally, he’s been a strong opponent of fracking and American energy projects like the Keystone pipeline. He’s another radical environmentalist Democrat who thinks that oil companies are guilty of crimes against humanity and deserve the corporate “death penalty.”

What about other issues? On abortion, he’s no different than radical Democrats in Washington who support abortion on demand without limits.

Is this really the kind of candidate that Republicans can get behind? In addition to everything else, Kennedy supports tax hikes on hardworking Americans, including a proposed top rate of 70%, and he has praised Biden’s unilateral student loan debt bailouts and criticized the Supreme Court for overturning them.

Does this sound like a man that anyone who calls himself a conservative should support or vote for? No, of course not. So why is it that a number of polls show him taking more votes from Trump than from Joe Biden in a 3-way match-up?

Making matters worse is the fact that Kennedy has been invited to speak at a CPAC summit in Las Vegas later this month.

Even Kennedy has insisted that he’ll take more votes from Trump than Biden. Maybe that’s been his goal the entire time.