Why Is CPAC Propping up Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

According to a press release obtained by PJ Media, presidential candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Investor Summit to Save America, which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 18.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a unique voice in advocating for the defunding of the weaponized bureaucracy and ensuring the constitutional right of medical freedom. Kennedy joining such an important event is a reflection of the splintering of the left-wing coalition that has gone full woke Marxist to the point that traditional liberals don’t feel welcome anymore. The breakup of the left-wing coalition is occurring while the conservative coalition has hopes of adding more blacks and Hispanics who reject gender insanity, the effects of the terrible economy, and the destruction of their once safer neighborhoods,” Matt Schlapp, the Chairman of CPAC said in the press release.

“We are also honored to have Vivek Ramaswamy — a true patriot and rising star fighting for the values of life and liberty for every American,” Schlapp continued. “Ramaswamy has made a massive impact on the political scene in a short amount of time. He comes from the world of business and is willing to courageously fight the woke agenda of corporate America. Ramaswamy continues to send a powerful message on the importance of the great revival of America, the fight against Communist China, illegal immigration, calling out censorship and big-tech, holding far-left institutions and the political establishment accountable.”

Kennedy is reportedly expected to announce an independent bid for the presidency after feeling excluded by the Democratic National Committee in their primary. This is what makes Kennedy’s inclusion at a CPAC event so troubling. While many people believe that Kennedy’s independent bid could be devastating to Joe Biden (I even thought so at one point), the 2024 election is likely to be decided by a handful of votes in a handful of states, and there’s no reason to be confident that Kennedy won’t take more votes from Donald Trump, the likely GOP nominee, than from Joe Biden, the presumed Democrat nominee.

Kennedy has said he believes that he’ll “take many more votes from President Trump than I do from President Biden,” and he may have a point. Despite the fact he’s polled in the double digits in Democrat primary polls, his approval ratings among Democrats is -5 points. Meanwhile, his approval ratings among Republicans is +28 points.

From where I sit, there’s no guarantee that Kennedy won’t take votes away from Trump, which makes Kennedy’s participation at a CPAC event absolutely absurd. Kennedy may not be as insane as other Democrats, but he is still a liberal and someone whose candidacy threatens the Republican Party’s chances at winning back the White House in 2024. His participation at a CPAC summit can only improve his standing among conservatives while hurting his standing with liberals.

Matt Schlapp, what are you thinking?