Trump Scores a Significant Victory in Court

Leftist Judge Arthur Engoron’s behavior and actions in Trump’s civil fraud trial have been questionable at best. His bizarre valuation of Mar-a-Lago at $17 million when real estate experts put it at closer to $300 million has been just one of many factors leading many to believe that the outcome of this trial has been predetermined by anti-Trump partisans.

Last month, Engoron even ordered the dissolution of Trump’s businesses, a move that prompted a swift response from Trump’s legal team. Trump’s attorney Christopher Kise argued that the dissolution of Trump’s businesses would have been a disaster for not only the businesses but for the company’s employees. On Friday, a New York appeals court judge, Associate Justice Peter Moulton, reversed Engoron’s order, though he did allow for the bogus civil fraud trial to continue.

Engoron had ordered Trump to propose potential receivers by October 26, which would begin the process of dissolution. During the hearing, Moulton speculated that such a broad interpretation of Engoron’s ruling could mean LLCs holding the private homes of Trump and the other defendants could be at risk of being sold. “[Engoron] clearly does not comprehend the scope of the chaos its decision has wrought,” Trump’s lawyers said in a court filing earlier in the day. “We’re not seeking delay. We’re not seeking anything but a fair trial and these errors permeate the ongoing trial,” Kise said in court, referring to “an avalanche of errors” in the summary judgment ruling. Trump’s legal team believes the appellate court could eventually reverse at least part of Engoron’s bombshell order and gut New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case by dismissing a majority of the lawsuit’s claims that they believe are time barred by an earlier appellate ruling handed down in June.

“We are very pleased the First Department upheld New York law and put a halt to any cancellation of business certificates, receivers or dissolution,” Kise said in a statement. “The trial court’s attempt to reach issues, entities and assets beyond the scope of this case has been suspended.”

Eric Trump also celebrated the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “We thank the Appellate Division for staying the NY Attorney General’s and Judge Engoron’s overzealous attempt to cancel our New York business certificates,” he wrote. “Judge Engoron’s order erroneously sought to adjudicate the rights of non-party business entities that employ nearly 1,000 hard-working New Yorkers, have never been accused of any wrongdoing and, were never given their day in court – in clear violation of their fundamental Constitutional rights and Due Process. We will continue to vigorously defend our company and our incredible employees from this politically-motivated persecution.”