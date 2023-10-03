Tucker Carlson Drops Huge Truth Bomb on Trump’s Civil Trial

On Monday, President Trump was in court for his civil fraud trial. Last week, New York City Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump had committed fraud for overvaluing his Mar-a-Lago estate. Engoron ruled the property was only worth $18 million, even though real estate experts say it’s worth $300 million.

It’s an absurd case courtesy of partisan leftist state Attorney General Letitia James, who campaigned for her position on the promise of “getting” Trump, and she’s receiving all the help she needs from Engoron — a partisan leftist judge. There is little doubt this is a show trial with a predetermined outcome.

On Monday evening, Tucker Carlson interviewed Victor Davis Hanson to discuss the case, which he called a “grotesque parody of the system our forefathers created.”

“Trump stands accused of inflating the value of collateral used to secure loans, loans that he has already paid back with interest,” Carlson explained. “In other words, there is no injured party in this case. The biggest banks in the world assessed the risk, and they made a profit… not a single person was defrauded. For this non-crime, Trump and his children are in the process of losing their homes and their businesses.”

Engoron seemed to relish the attention, smiling for the camera and not even trying to hide his lack of objectivity.

“There he is, the judge, mugging like he’s on stage at a middle school play, grinning, preening for the camera. Arthur Engoron is thrilled to be on MSNBC. It’s nauseating,” Carlson said. “This is not a legal proceeding. This is a grotesque parody of the system our forefathers created, the fairest in the world, that in the years since has been seized by power worshippers like Arthur Engoron. This is a dangerous moment. Without a legitimate legal system, people no longer follow the law, and the country will collapse.”

There is, of course, a tremendous irony here. How often have we heard Democrats rail against “attacks on our democracy,” particularly over the past two and a half years? To hear them tell it, everything Republicans do is “an attack on democracy,” even as they launch assaults on free speech, elections, due process, the judiciary, and pretty much everything else that has kept our republic alive for over 200 years.

Of course, this is what we’ve come to expect from the Democrats. As the saying goes, Democrats are always guilty of what they accuse Republicans of doing.

“This year, in the name of protecting democracy, liberals have decided to strip Trump’s name from ballots across the country. Trump is the frontrunner in the presidential race. He’s currently beating Joe Biden in the polls,” Carlson said. “Yet liberals have decided that you should not be allowed to elect him president. That’s not democracy. It’s the opposite. It’s totalitarianism.”

And Democrats are all for it.

Ep. 27 Donald Trump appeared in court today, but it wasn’t a legal proceeding. It was a grotesque parody of the system our ancestors created. Victor Davis Hanson explains. pic.twitter.com/KhTHateWCZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 2, 2023