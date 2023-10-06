Sources Say Joe Biden Kicks His Dogs, but the Media Doesn’t Care

I’ve said for a long time that Joe Biden is a disgrace of a dog owner. We’ve long been told that the Bidens’ dogs were family pets, but it quickly became clear soon after Biden got into the White House that they were merely props for the media.

The Bidens’ dog Major, a German Shepherd, started biting Secret Service agents, and the White House did everything it could to cover it up. Not long after the public learned about it, Major was re-homed with a “family friend,” and a new puppy joined the White House, a beautiful German Shepherd they call Commander. Despite being a puppy and having the advantage of being trained while living at the White House, Commander started biting Secret Service agents and staffers, too — prompting yet another cover-up from the White House.

We likely wouldn’t know about any of these incidents had it not been for Judicial Watch and its Freedom of Information Act requests. After word got out that there’d been 12 incidents of Commander biting agents and staffers, the Bidens finally removed the dog from the White House this week.

The media, surprisingly, hasn’t shied away from the story, not only acknowledging that Commander has been removed from the White House but also that there have been more biting incidents than the public was previously made privy to. Can you believe that even CNN reported on it?

But there’s another part of this story they’re ignoring. It’s bad enough that the aggressive dog stayed there at the expense of the safety of those working for and protecting Biden, but how is it possible that both Major and Commander became aggressive when past White House dogs had not?

The media doesn’t seem to be interested in asking that question because a potential answer is that sources told Judicial Watch that Joe Biden has mistreated his dogs, even punching and kicking them, which PJ Media’s Stephen Green reported here.

Soon after Judicial Watch reported this, a video started circulating on social media that appeared to show Joe Biden kicking an unruly Commander getting off of Marine One and into a vehicle.

Here’s a video of Joe Biden kicking his dog. .@JudicialWatch has also reported that Biden has “mistreated his dogs” and "he has punched and kicked his dogs." pic.twitter.com/et2wyujWKt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2023

Between Judicial Watch’s sources and the above video, there’s already more evidence that Joe Biden mistreats his dogs than there ever was evidence that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election, yet I haven’t found any major media outlets reporting on these claims.

Remember, this is the same media that in 2008 and 2012 was absolutely scandalized by Mitt Romney’s story about taking his dog on a family vacation in 1983. Coverage was so significant that protesters from “Dogs Against Romney” targeted Romney, and the president of PETA condemned him.

Dogs are wonderful, but they have to be treated right and trained. The Bidens clearly only see dogs as media props and otherwise care little about them. Will the White House face questions about these allegations and explain what the video shows? PJ Media reached out to PETA for comment on this story, but the organization did not respond in time for publication.