CBS Blurs Face of the Man Who Murdered a Left-Wing Activist in NYC. Can You Guess Why?

Earlier this week, a left-wing activist was stabbed and killed while waiting at a bus stop at 4 a.m. with his girlfriend in Brooklyn. The couple had just come from a wedding when the attack occurred.

Video footage of the incident was released soon after.

BREAKING: Video released of stabbing of NYC leftist in Brooklyn He says "Chill…chill…" and tries to talk to the maniac with the knife screaming "I will kill you!" at him at 4am pic.twitter.com/o3CwBSrWjc — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2023

On Thursday, the suspect, Brian Dowling, 18, of Brooklyn, was apprehended.

Dowling faced a judge Thursday night, arraigned on a second-degree murder charge. The judge denied bail. Only CBS New York was on the scene when Dowling was taken into custody at around 10 a.m. Thursday at his family’s Brooklyn home. “We have definitely seen him before, and he seemed like a very chilled kid, just mentally paranoid,” neighbor Gloria Reyes said. Police questioned Dowling at the 81st Precinct, before he was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors claim two people identified Dowling from the surveillance video and that police recovered the assailant’s apparent sweatshirt and knife. They also said the victim’s girlfriend did not pick Dowling out of a photo array she was shown.

For some reason, CBS News, when it broadcast footage of Dowling being apprehended, decided to blur out his face.

CBS is now BLURRING OUT the face of the black man who killed Ryan Carson pic.twitter.com/UIVVAoj0MG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2023

During the broadcast, the voiceover explained that Dowling’s face was being blurred out because charges were still pending.

Cute story. By now, many have pointed out that the same courtesy was not afforded to Daniel Penny, the hero who saved lives by subduing a mentally deranged man on the subway who was threatening to kill people, or even Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed a man in self-defense during the BLM riots in Kenosha, Wisc., in August 2020—and Rittenhouse was a minor at the time of the incident.

You know who didn't get his face blurred https://t.co/mGh54LehNJ pic.twitter.com/Yi1vmzivtG — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 5, 2023

While CBS News didn’t want to show the man’s face, the New York Post had no problem doing so.

The NY Post wasn’t afraid to show the suspect in the random fatal stabbing of a NYC activist.https://t.co/udVbOPaNdR pic.twitter.com/gI5dgBJ5Cw — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2023

So, why did CBS News blur out Dowling’s face? Their explanation didn’t pan out, and they can’t claim that they thought Dowling might be a minor because, again, they had no problem broadcasting Kyle Rittenhouse’s face. This is likely the latest example of a disturbing trend where the mainstream media feels it must bury the facts of a crime if the suspect isn’t white. Such incidents aren’t helpful for the preferred narrative. If a white man kills a black man, you’ll never hear the end of that story. But when the races are reversed, few, if any, media outlets will report the story, and those that do will avoid mentioning the race of the suspect.

