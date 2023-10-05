Leaked Photos Show Biden’s Dog Commander Biting White House Staffer

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Joe Biden’s German Shepard Commander biting a long-serving White House staffer.

On Monday, White House sources suggested that Commander was only biting Secret Service agents. “[Commander] reportedly had his 11th bite of one of the president’s key protectors just last week – but is said to be pleasant around West Wing staff,” the Daily Mail reported.

Advertisement

It was bad enough that the White House was essentially blaming the Secret Service agents for Commander’s aggressive behavior. But the newly published photos from two weeks ago indicate that Commander’s aggressive behavior and biting are by no means limited to Secret Service agents, which suggests that White House efforts to cover up the biting incidents involving Joe Biden’s dogs were more extensive than previously known.

Biden's dog Commander is seen biting White House staffer two weeks ago https://t.co/c6zN4OvAGH via @MailOnline — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 4, 2023

The Bidens’ previous German Shepherd, Major, bit multiple Secret Service agents before he was offloaded to a “family friend.” The Bidens got a new German Shepherd puppy, Commander.

The stressful environment of the White House has also been blamed for the behavior of both of Biden’s dogs. But this excuse falls flat because Major and Commander were not the first White House dogs, only the first to have behavior problems. Obama had two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny; the Bushes had two Scottish Terriers, Barney and Miss Beazley; the Clintons got a chocolate lab named Buddy during Bill’s second term, all without incident.

Related: Joe Biden Is a Disgrace of a Dog Owner

A tourist captured an image of the president’s dog biting the arm of White House grounds superintendent Dale Haney on September 13. According to the Daily Mail, Haney, who is often seen walking Commander, was engaging with the dog when the aggressive behavior began.

Advertisement

The moment was captured by a tourist in the White House gift shop who unwittingly caught the bite on camera while taking pictures of the dog. The visitor who asked not to be named recalled: ‘I was really just wanting to take pictures of the dog, it’s the next best thing to seeing the president after all. ‘Commander was bouncing around. He seemed very lively, high spirited and playful. He’s a good-looking dog. ‘I only realized he had actually bitten the groundskeeper who was out there with him later when I saw the picture with his teeth quite clearly round the man’s wrist and arm.’ Haney, who has worked at the White House for more than 50 years often walks presidential pets on the grounds, starting with Richard Nixon’s Irish Setter King Timahoe.

German Shepherds are notoriously smart dogs that are easy to train. That the Bidens have had two such dogs that have bitten agents and staffers suggests there are bigger problems going on.