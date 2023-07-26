Joe Biden Is a Disgrace of a Dog Owner

Joe Biden has done a lot of despicable things during his time in the White House and, frankly, his entire political career. Few things shocked me as much as the way he handled his German Shepherd, Major — the dog that prompted a White House cover-up after it wound up biting several Secret Service agents.

Because of the publicity problems Major caused, he was offloaded to a “family friend,” and a new German Shepherd puppy, Commander, was brought into the White House, ready for all the requisite photo-ops.

Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

I was particularly shocked at how willing the Bidens were to get rid of their problematic dog. I lost my own dog, Zuzu, a couple of weeks ago, and her absence still stings. Heck, I used to hate leaving her when we couldn’t take her on trips. True dog owners love their pets because they’re family, yet the Bidens traded Major in for a newer dog like he was a car at the end of his lease.

Monsters.

Now, the new dog, Commander, has had some incidents with biting, and the Bidens have established for themselves a sorry record of having uncontrollable pets. According to reports, the 2-year-old Commander has bitten seven people over four months.

In the most serious documented incident, the White House physician’s office on Nov. 3, 2022, referred a Secret Service uniformed officer to a local hospital for treatment after Commander clamped down on their arm and thigh, according to emails released under the Freedom of Information Act to conservative legal group Judicial Watch. Commander broke the skin of a different Secret Service member’s hand and arm weeks later after the president unleashed him outside the White House following a family movie night, communications indicate — and the following month, Commander bit the back of a security technician at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home.

There were other incidents involving the first family. On November 10, Commander bit a Secret Service Uniformed Division officer on the left thigh while First Lady Jill Biden was walking the dog.

“I saw Commander exit the Kennedy Garden and sprint towards me. I immediately stopped and put my hands up. Commander then bit me on [the] left [thigh] and then ran back towards the First Lady,” the agent reported in an email to superiors.

In another incident, a Secret Service officer had to defend himself with a chair to prevent being attacked.

This is not normal.

The administration has claimed that White House living is a “unique and often stressful environment for family pets.” This excuse falls flat because Major was by no means the first White House dog. Obama had two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny; the Bushes had two Scottish Terriers, Barney and Miss Beazley; the Clintons got a chocolate lab named Buddy during Bill’s second term, all without incident. German Shepherds are notoriously smart and easily trained.

When Donald Trump entered the White House, the media made his refusal to get a dog into a scandal. “I wouldn’t mind having one honestly but I don’t have any time,” Trump said in 2019. “How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?”

“I don’t feel it,” he added. “It feels a little phony to me.”

Truer words couldn’t be said. The Bidens ditched their pet Major and got a new puppy to use for publicity purposes, and then the new dog started showing the same aggressive behavior as Major. Biden proved that Trump was right. Dogs aren’t meant to be props for the media. Dogs are family. The Bidens clearly don’t treat their dogs like family, and it shows.