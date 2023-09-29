BREAKING: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dead at Age 90

Senator Dianne Feinstein, the senior senator from California, has died, ABC7 News in California confirms.

Feinstein’s health had been deteriorating rapidly over the past year or so. This year, she spent months out of the Senate, reportedly recovering from shingles—though later we learned it was serious neurological complications from shingles—and her public appearances had made it obvious to anyone that she was extremely frail.

Advertisement

Feinstein’s absence resulted in the judicial nomination process grinding to a halt because she sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, meaning that nominees couldn’t get the majority support they needed to get a full Senate vote. Democrats desperately wanted to get judicial nominations moving again by temporarily replacing Feinstein on the committee, but such a move required Republican support, which they did not get. Nevertheless, Feinstein resisted calls for her resignation. According to recent reports, her staff was telling her how to vote.

Even before she officially announced her retirement, candidates were angling to run for her seat. Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) launched campaigns for her seat earlier this year, anticipating she would not seek reelection.

“Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

“She’s a legend,” Senator Chuck Schumer said. “A legend in California as the first woman senator. A legend in the Senate. She was the leader on so many different issues.”

Feinstein’s tenure in the Senate has been marred by scandals. In 2018, it was revealed that her office in the Bay Area was infiltrated by a Chinese spy. She also played a significant role in the Democrats’ efforts to thwart the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

Advertisement

Feinstein infamously waited until after the confirmation hearings concluded to come forward with anonymous claims from 35 years ago that while Brett Kavanaugh was 17 years old, he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl. Eventually, the accuser was named as Christine Blasey Ford, and she came forward, but her story was full of holes and she was unable to provide details to verify her claim. Another boy, named as having been present, has since come forward, denying the assault took place. Democrats salivated at the opportunity to request a new hearing and an investigation.

Feinstein’s passing will likely continue to stall judicial confirmations. Even when Gov. Gavin Newsom nominates a replacement, it will require Republican support to replace her on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and it’s questionable whether they would do so.