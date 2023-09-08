CNN Pundit Who Cried When Biden Won Now Wonders Who Wants Him Anymore

CNN’s Van Jones may have cried like a baby when the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden, but he’s not exactly smitten with the decrepit octogenarian anymore and is actually wondering out loud who even wants to have him in the Oval Office anymore after recent polls showing that Biden is weak heading into the 2024 election.

“If Jim Messina says that we’re bedwetters, invest in Pampers and Depends because a lot of people are terrified that Joe Biden is in real trouble and that you can’t talk about it. So that’s what’s going on,” Jones began on CNN Thursday. “Listen, Jim is right; anybody who wants to argue against Jim Messina is going to waste their time. He’s got to have the right numbers, the right data. And it may, in fact, be true that a year from now things look very different because there’s been a year of a real campaign and all this kind of stuff.”

Jones continued, “But right now, today, I think a lot of Democrats look at these numbers and say the whispers are finally showing up in this data. People are talking behind their hand. They worry about Joe Biden. Joe Biden’s like that grandpa that you love, that you believe in, you owe a lot, but you start to wonder, you know, would you give this grandpa a high-stress job for six more years or would you want something else for him? That’s what’s being talked about. And people are scared to come out and talk — and say anything about it.”

Jones nevertheless insists that Biden may have nowhere to go but up, especially as the economy improves. “I think this may be the bottom for Joe Biden,” he claimed. “He may go up as the economy improves. But right now the economy is getting better and fears about the economy are getting worse.”

Well, that’s wishful thinking. In fact, I would argue that he was projecting quite a bit as economists mostly predict a recession is coming in the next year.

But if Jones wants to believe the economy is actually improving and that it will boost Biden down the road, let him. The longer it takes for Democrats to realize that Joe Biden is dead weight, the less time Democrats will have to coalesce behind a viable replacement — if there even is one.

If Jones thinks the economy will save Biden, he’s making quite a gamble, and don’t be surprised if he sheds tears again on election night 2024.