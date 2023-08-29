REPORT: Smoking Gun ‘Evidence of Joe Biden’s Corruption’ Will Be Released in Coming Weeks

Newsmax host Greg Kelly dropped a real bombshell on Tuesday, declaring the existence of an audio recording that contains “incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption.” According to Kelly, the contents of the recording are so incriminating that they could potentially lead President Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race.

“There is an audio tape — I am told by people in the know, not necessarily in government, not necessarily out of government — I can’t say too much. But there is incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption that is about to be made public,” Kelly claimed.

Don’t get too excited yet. There’s a catch.

“It’s not going to happen tomorrow, it’s not going to happen before Labor Day, but it will happen sometime between Labor Day and Halloween,” he said. “This tape will be made public — I’m not sure by what entity at this point — but once it is heard, Joe Biden will have… well… he’ll have only two options. Number one: he will not be able to remain a candidate for the presidency for reelection. It will be over and done with; the only thing that he might be able to do potentially, but probably not, is remain as president.”

Kelly claims his sources tell him that this tape is so incriminating that “they’re worried about it right now at the White House.”

“They know about it,” Kelly insists. “They know what’s out there. There may be more than one and it makes a lot of sense.”

Okay, there’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, this claim could very much be true. For starters, Joe Biden has a history of boasting about his corruption. He literally bragged about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired. He also admitted that he would use the power of the federal government to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president again. So is it within the realm of reason that a recording of Joe Biden proving his corruption exists? Absolutely.

But does that mean anything? The House Oversight Committee already has bank records, whistleblower testimony, and eyewitness testimony that would make convicting the Bidens in a court of law a piece of cake. If Joe Biden was going to be shamed into resigning the presidency or, more realistically, withdrawing from the 2020 presidential election, I dare say an exit strategy would already have been initiated at this point. Joe Biden may withdraw from the campaign, but the Democrats don’t want to be saddled with Kamala Harris, and he won’t resign the presidency.

One could argue that an audio recording of Biden would be even more significant than financial records and testimony, but again, we literally have video evidence of Biden bragging about getting prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired and documentation proving that the Obama-Biden administration had already approved the $1 billion loan Biden used as leverage, thus making it plainly obvious that Joe Biden was acting in his own personal interests, not carrying out administration policy.

Trust me, I want to believe that Biden will get what he deserves, but since when have been given any reason to believe that he’ll ever be held accountable?