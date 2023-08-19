John Fetterman Doesn’t Look Like Himself Anymore. Yikes.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) is causing a huge stir on social after he posted a selfie on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), in which he showed off a new look.

With a touch of humor and a dash of self-deprecation, Fetterman (or some intern posting on his behalf) candidly revealed in reference to his teenage son, “Lost a bet with Karl.” He posted this along with a photo of himself without his trademark salt-and-pepper goatee, but with a ’70s porn mustache. He is wearing rectangular glasses in the photo to complete the painfully awkward look.

Lost a bet with Karl 🥸 pic.twitter.com/D9XKEYHivj — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 19, 2023

It is not clear what the wager with his son was about, but the photo triggered a huge response on social media. While many claimed to like the look, other said he resembled the fictional drug lord Walter White, who was portrayed by actor Bryan Cranston in the AMC show “Breaking Bad.”

Of all the responses to the post, I prefer this one, which spoofs “Breaking Bad” and quotes an iconic scene where Walter White dismisses his wife’s concerns about his meth empire and declares: “I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger! A guy opens his door and gets shot and you think that of me? No. I am the one who knocks!”

Fetterman is largely known for wearing sweatshirts and baggy shorts on Capitol Hill and for inability to speak coherently, which has been a huge problem for him as he attempts to perform the duties of a U.S. senator. His attempts to run subcommittee meetings and question experts have been train wrecks in slow motion.

After suffering a stroke in May 2022, he was incapacitated for several weeks and fortunate to survive. Nevertheless, he decided to keep campaigning, which likely resulted in irreversible brain damage, according to his close associates. Earlier this year, barely into his first term as a senator, he checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for clinical depression. He checked out of Walter Reed in May. While he might have made progress with his depression, he clearly made no progress in his stroke recovery, suggesting that his impairments are likely permanent.

It’s apparent to everyone that Fetterman is unfit to hold office in the Senate. The media has been trying to distract from Fetterman’s cognitive impairments by praising him for “talking about” depression, even though it wasn’t revealed until after he checked into Walter Reed that he’d had a history of clinical depression throughout his life.