BREAKING: Hunter Biden Going to Trial, No New Plea Deal

Last month, Hunter Biden appeared in federal court expecting to plead guilty as part of a plea deal to avoid jail time. But Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected the plea deal, questioning its constitutionality, and the entire thing fell apart. Hunter was to plead guilty to two misdemeanors for failing to pay millions in federal taxes and to accept a pre-trial diversion agreement on a gun charge, all in exchange for two years probation with no jail time. In addition, the deal gave Hunter wide-ranging immunity that would have protected him from being charged with Foreign Agents Registration Act violations.

Prosecutors were given an opportunity to negotiate another deal. However, the parties were unable to reach an agreement, and the case is officially headed to trial.

“At the hearing on July 26, 2023, the Defendant did not plead guilty and therefore did not waive venue. Now that the parties are at an impasse, a trial is in order,” court documents filed on Friday explain. “After the hearing, the parties continued negotiating but reached an impasse. A trial is therefore in order.”

Had it not been for Noreika, Hunter Biden would currently be enjoying a carefree life above the law, laughing at us. Now he faces a trial that is likely to complicate his father’s presidential campaign. The White House has claimed that Joe will not pardon Hunter — however, that was before it was known that he’d face trial.

The court filing came soon after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as Special Counsel. Weiss is the same prosecutor who was responsible for the plea deal that Noreika rejected. Weiss was supposed to testify before the House Oversight Committee, but his appointment as Special Counsel will likely “delay” that testimony.

Republicans argue that this is a move to stonewall congressional oversight, as the Oversight Committee has exposed financial records and received testimony exposing the Biden Crime Family.

“Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about. The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption,” the Oversight Committee said in a statement. “Our Committee will continue to follow the Biden family’s money trail and interview witnesses to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened.”