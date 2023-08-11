News & Politics

BREAKING: Garland Appoints Special Council to Investigate Hunter Biden—But Don't Uncork the Champagne Just Yet

By Kevin Downey Jr. 1:19 PM on August 11, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

On Friday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the mountain of evidence suggesting Hunter Biden sold access to then-vice president Joe Biden.

But there are questions.

Garland named Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss to lead the investigation. Weiss is the same U.S. attorney who, after years of investigating Hunter Biden, offered the first crackhead a sweetheart, get-out-of-jail- forever immunity card. This was after Weiss was told he didn’t need a special counsel to complete his investigation and that he couldn’t charge Hunter outside of Delaware.

FACT-O-RAMA! Judge Noreika tossed Hunter’s delicious plea deal after reading the “fine print,” which stated that Hunter could not be charged for most of the crimes he may have committed.

Garland gave a brief press conference to announce the investigation:

The shocking announcement smells fishy. The DOJ and the FBI have run interference for the Biden racketeers for years. Is this just a stall maneuver? Or has the Swamp finally gotten tired of the Bidens’ skullduggery?

As per a statement from the DOJ, the investigation will focus on Hunter Biden “as well as for any other matters that arose or may arise from that investigation,” which could mean trouble for Joe Biden.

In his brief statement, Garland claimed Weiss asked to be appointed as special counsel on Tuesday. Garland did not take questions.

A filing in U.S. District Court in Delaware on Friday stated that prosecutors and lawyers for Hunter were “at an impasse” in talks regarding a plea deal involving two tax-related misdemeanors and a felony gun charge.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

