BREAKING: Rep. Greg Steube Files Articles of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden

Rep. Greg Stuebe of Florida filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his involvement in his son’s corrupt foreign business dealings on Friday.

“It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” Steube said in a press release. “He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens. The evidence continues to mount by the day – the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud. Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country.”

The articles of impeachment, which you can read below, include four charges against Biden: abuse of power, obstruction of justice, fraud, and financial involvement in drugs and prostitution. Each charge includes evidence provided to House Republicans concerning Biden’s corrupt behavior.

Steube revealed his intent to file the articles of impeachment yesterday during an appearance on Newsmax with conservative commentator David Harris Jr. The Republican firebrand laid out the charges against the president, stemming from Biden’s “involvement in drugs and prostitution.”

“Tomorrow, I intend on filing an impeachment resolution on Joe Biden for bribery, for extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud, financial involvement in drugs and prostitution,” he declared. “We have all the facts and evidence now. In the beginning of this Congress, Republicans wanted to make sure that we did the investigations, that we got the information before the American people.”

Harris Jr. then asked the Florida congressman if he had the proof to back up the articles of impeachment and whether that proof would be shown to the American people.

“For all the things you just mentioned, bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud, financial involvement in drugs and prostitution—and you’re saying you have the receipts?” Harris Jr. asked. “You have the proof?”

Steube confirmed that the proof would come to light in a press release.

Needless to say, House Republicans have unveiled an abundance of evidence detailing Biden’s corruption, unlike Democrats who impeached Trump over a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and over baseless, now-debunked accusations that the former president colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

“To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached,” then-candidate Biden said during a town hall event in New Hampshire. Little did Biden know that he would also be facing impeachment.

Remember how the narrative began? Democrats, including Biden himself, denied that the president ever spoke with his son, Hunter Biden, about his business dealings. However, Hunter Biden’s business associate, Devon Archer, later said that Joe Biden did speak with Hunter and him regarding their foreign business dealings.

Archer, speaking with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, unveiled a letter addressed to him from then-Vice President Joe Biden, who handwrote the following sentence in the letter: “P.S. Happy you guys are together,” an apparent reference to the friendship between Archer and Hunter.

If Biden, as he claims, was never involved in his son’s business dealings, why would he have sent a handwritten letter addressed to one of Hunter’s associates? Is it because he was involved in his son’s business dealings?

The White House used to say Biden never spoke to his son about his business dealings, but has since changed that narrative too. Now, the White House says that Biden was never directly involved with his son in his business dealings. But that, too, is a lie, as we have come to find out today with the release of the articles of impeachment.

Democrats used the power of impeachment for political reasons, but Republicans are using the tool to impeach a known corrupt president who lied to the American people time and time again about his involvement in corrupt foreign business dealings.

Read the full impeachment resolution:

Steube Impeachment Resolution Against Joe Biden by PJ Media on Scribd