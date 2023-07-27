This May Be the Only Way Joe Biden Can Protect Hunter (and Himself)

Hunter Biden woke up Wednesday morning thinking he was about to cash in his “Get Out of Jail Free” card and wound up back in legal jeopardy when Judge Maryellen Noreika of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rejected his sweetheart plea deal, forcing him to plead “not guilty.” He potentially faces trial for his crimes with the prospect of as much as ten years in prison.

For all of this to go down while Joe Biden is running for president complicates things.

“What we’re seeing today is that the Biden family is under a whole lot more investigative scrutiny than what the media has reported,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “I think that you’re seeing our investigation that’s shined a light on the many wrongdoings of the Biden family has picked up a lot of credibility today because now we see that there are a lot of crimes that this family’s committed and that played out in court today.”

One key issue is the potential for Hunter Biden to be prosecuted under the Foreign Agent Registration Act — something that threatens to ensnare Joe Biden due to the obvious influence peddling that Hunter Biden was engaging in while his father was vice president, to the tune of millions of dollars that the House Oversight Committee has already uncovered.

A trial on this charge would expose it all. Make no mistake about it: this isn’t just about whether Hunter Biden faces jail time; this could unravel the Biden Crime Family’s corruption. The plea deal that was rejected wasn’t about protecting Hunter Biden; it was about protecting his father.

And according to constitutional law scholar and legal analyst Jonathan Turley, there may be only one play that can protect Hunter Biden from further prosecution and, by extension, Joe Biden from being exposed.

“There is, however, the ultimate ‘break-the-glass’ option that I raised previously if the Bidens and their supporters could not rig the process: Joe Biden could pardon his son and then announce that he will not run for reelection,” Turley writes.

It’s a move that makes a lot of sense. Joe Biden suffers from low public approval, major questions about his physical and mental fitness, and a looming impeachment inquiry. Pardoning his son may be the only way Joe can keep his son, and potentially himself, out of jail. Pardoning a family member may be controversial (just ask Bill Clinton), but if Joe ends his campaign, there’s really nothing for him to lose. He can attribute the decision to his health, all while effectively sending all the investigations of Hunter’s crimes to a screeching halt.

“By resigning and becoming a lame-duck president, Biden also would undermine congressional Republicans’ impeachment calls,” Turley predicts. “And it would allow his own allies to declare the scandal over, with Biden taking responsibility by giving up a second term in office.”

It may not be the greatest way to cap a presidential legacy, but it may be the only way to protect Hunter, himself, and his family.