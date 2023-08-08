Singer Ne-Yo Blames Publicist for Apology Statement on Transgender Kids: 'I Did Not Apologize'

Singer Ne-Yo recently gave an interview on VladTV, during which he blasted parents who allow their children to transition just because they say they’re the opposite gender. Ne-Yo appeared to apologize for the remarks in a statement posted to Twitter, but he has since come out to say that the apology was written by his publicist, and he hasn’t apologized for his beliefs.

“If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s going to do that,” Ne-Yo told VladTV. “When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themselves?”

Soon after the interview went viral, an apology statement was posted to his Twitter account.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” the apology statement posted to Twitter began. “I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”

The statement continued with a rather boilerplate capitulation to the LGBT mob about how “gender identity” is “nuanced” and that he wants to “better educate” himself.

In a video posted to Instagram, Ne-Yo disavowed the statement posted to his Twitter account.

“All right, listen, I normally don’t give too much of a damn about what y’all think about what I do, what y’all have to say about what I say, whatever,” he started in the video. “I normally don’t care because like I said, opinions ain’t special. Everybody [sic] got one. However, this is something I feel very strongly on. And I need y’all to hear this from the horse’s mouth, not the publicist’s computer.”

“So, check this out. First and foremost, I did not apologize for having an opinion on this matter,” he continued. “Now, if my opinion offended somebody, yeah, sure. I apologize for you being offended because that wasn’t my intention. My intention is never to offend anybody. However, I’m entitled to feel how I feel. I’m absolutely entitled to feel how I feel the same way you are entitled to feel how you feel.”

“I ain’t asked nobody to follow me; I ain’t asked nobody to agree with me,” he continued. “I was asked a question and I answered the damn question, okay? I have no beef with the LBGTQIA+ community whatsoever. I got no beef with y’all; do whatever the hell it is you want to do. Do what you want to do with your kids. However, somebody asked my opinion on this matter, and this is how I feel. I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to their life. I will never be okay with that.”

Ne-Yo insists that he is not worried about getting canceled for his beliefs. “And I ain’t got no problem with that,” he said. “I’m a hustler, all right, and I’ll figure it out. I got kids to raise, and I’m gonna do that regardless.”