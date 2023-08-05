How Putting Trump on Trial for J6 Could Backfire on the Left

According to Christina Bobb, a Marine JAG veteran and former senior Homeland Security officer working on President Donald J. Trump’s legal team, the recent indictment by Special Counsel Jack Smith relating to his actions after the 2020 election is surprisingly weak and could backfire on the Democrats.

Smith’s main argument revolves around the legal theory that Trump knew he’d lost the 2020 election, making his actions and statements to the contrary criminal. Bobb told our sister site RedState that this theory is ridiculous.

“If Donald Trump believes and believed at that time that the election was stolen and that there was a plot to steal and rig the election as the president of the United States — he had a constitutional obligation to do exactly what he did, which is communicate with the states and make sure that the states are doing their part to protect their own,” she explained. “The only way that President Trump’s actions could potentially be perceived as some type of conspiracy would be if he believed that he lost and was trying to steal authority anyway.”

The left’s narrative regarding the Capitol riot is that the mob acted in Trump’s interests. However, the protesters began their actions just as Trump’s congressional allies were challenging Joe Biden’s electors from Arizona during the joint session of Congress. A successful challenge of electors from Arizona and Georgia — two states where Biden’s state-certified margin of victory was extremely small, and where there were allegations of voter fraud — would have lowered Biden’s total electoral votes below 270, thus forcing the election into the House of Representatives, where Trump had a better chance of winning. However, the riot effectively killed support for objecting to electors.

Bobb argues that Trump was using the official process to challenge the result, while Biden has been governing like a man who knows he didn’t win legitimately.

“I don’t think if Joe Biden had legitimately won the election, I don’t think he would immediately come into office and start taking the action that he was taking, opening the border, giving a $100 billion to Ukraine, doing his best to start a Third World War,” Bobb told RedState. “Tank the economy, increase inflation, get rid of jobs, normalize pedophilia, target parents at school boards. These are not things that legitimate winners do, so in some respects, I think the best evidence of a broken and stolen election is Joe Biden himself.”

But now that Trump has been indicted for essentially questioning the results of the 2020 election, he will now have an opportunity to obtain and present evidence to the public — including evidence acquired by the partisan J6 Committee that has been sealed away at the National Archives.

“Donald Trump has a constitutional right to defend himself,” Bobb explained. “He’s got a right to seek evidence and get evidence from the government — and we all believe that, we being Trump supporters, all believed that the federal government, the FBI, the Capitol Police, Nancy Pelosi’s office was involved in orchestrating a lot of the violence.”

Few people really want to re-litigate the 2020 election — but Trump is one of them, and you can bet that the evidence we weren’t allowed to see before will be brought to light in this trial.