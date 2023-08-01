Are More Hunter Biden Associates About to Blab?

On Monday, Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner and former friend Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door session and reportedly revealed that Joe Biden participated in more than twenty phone calls with Hunter and his business associates and that “the Bidens were in the actual business of influence peddling.”

Archer’s bombshell testimony proved that Joe Biden repeatedly lied when he claimed over the years he never spoke with his son about his business.

In addition to revealing that Joe Biden was repeatedly participating in phone calls with Hunter Biden’s business partners, Archer also revealed that in 2015 Hunter Biden and top executives of Burisma Holdings “called D.C.” to get the Obama administration to pressure the Ukrainian president to fire Inspector General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma at the time.

According to Archer, Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky and executive Vadim Pozharski “placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C.” At the time, Joe Biden was the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine policy, and he traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, days later calling on the government to root out corruption in the prosecutor’s office. Biden later bragged publicly about using a $1 billion loan as leverage to get Shokin fired.

A full transcript of Archer’s testimony is expected later this week, but this may not be the end of Joe Biden’s problems. According to a report from The Post Millennial, there’s still plenty more to happen in the investigation into Joe Biden’s influence peddling. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told the outlet there even more of Hunter Biden’s business partners are expected to be deposed — although she would not reveal who they are.

“While influence peddling is not necessarily a crime in a lot of circles, like say with celebrities, for example,” Greene said, “influence peddling is a massive crime when it comes to someone that is vice president or president or a member of Congress or Senate or anyone in power to make very important policy decisions.”

According to Greene, Archer testified that Joe Biden was referred to as “the brand” and that the reason for Joe Biden’s participation in the phone calls with Hunter’s associates was to leverage Joe Biden’s influence and power for Hunter’s business ventures. “They made Joe Biden the actual product they were selling,” Greene explained, “and that means they were selling the Vice Presidency of the United States.”

If more witnesses corroborate Archer’s testimony, Biden might face significant pressure to end his campaign or face impeachment.