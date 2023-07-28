Did Hunter Biden's Admission in Court Prove That Joe Biden Lied?

On Wednesday, when Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart and he was forced to plead not guilty to tax evasion and enter into a diversion program, the embattled first son also make an important admission to the federal judge that may prove that Joe Biden lied.

Hunter admitted that he had received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a company supported by the Chinese Communist Party — directly contradicting Joe Biden’s previous statements that his family never “made money from China.”

According to court records obtained by Fox News, prosecutors revealed that Hunter Biden had received a sum of $664,000 from a “Chinese infrastructure investment company.” During the court proceedings, Hunter Biden confirmed to Judge Maryellen Noreika that the money came from a company he established in 2017 with the chairman of the CCP-supported CEFC Energy conglomerate, who has since disappeared.

“I started a company [in 2017] called Hudson West, your Honor, and my partner was associated with a Chinese energy company called CEFC,” Hunter Biden said in court.

“Who was your partner?” Judge Noreika asked.

“I don’t know how to spell his name, Yi Jianming is the chairman of that company,” Hunter replied.

“$664,000 from a Chinese infrastructure investment company — is that one of the companies we’ve already talked about?” the judge continued.

“I believe so, yes, your Honor. I believe CEFC.”

As Fox News noted, Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed that no one in his family has ever made money from China.

During his October 2020 debate with President Donald Trump, Biden claimed, “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China.”

Biden also tried to claim that the only candidate who made money from China was Trump.

“The only guy who made money from China is this guy,” Biden said of Trump. “He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”

Biden has continued to deny that his family ever made money from China, even after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed financial records and revealed that members of the Biden family received more than $1 million in payments from accounts linked to Hunter’s business associate Rob Walker and their Chinese business ventures in 2017.

Joe Biden has faced numerous allegations of being soft on China because of his personal financial connections to the regime. Earlier this year, Biden infamously allowed a Chinese spy balloon to travel across the country and surveil military installations.