Aliens? Sen. John Kennedy Has Something to Say About Them

Well, on Wednesday, an intriguing hearing took place before the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs. The issue of the hearing was on “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP),” which most people have long referred to as UFOs, and their potential impact on national security, public safety, and government transparency.

Three whistleblowers, including a former military intelligence officer and a former Navy pilot, testified about a massive cover-up of UAPs, and their potential threat to national security.

“David Grusch, who served for 14 years as an intelligence officer in the Air Force and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, appeared before the House Oversight Committee’s national security subcommittee alongside two former fighter pilots who had firsthand experience with UAP,” CBS News reported. “Grusch served as a representative on two Pentagon task forces investigating UAP until earlier this year. He told lawmakers that he was informed of ‘a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program’ during the course of his work examining classified programs. He said he was denied access to those programs when he requested it, and accused the military of misappropriating funds to shield these operations from congressional oversight. He later said he had interviewed officials who had direct knowledge of aircraft with ‘nonhuman’ origins, and that so-called ‘biologics’ were recovered from some craft.”

Related: Sen. John Kennedy Responds to Cocainegate in a Way Only He Can

Retired U.S. Navy commander David Fravor testified that the infamous “tic-tac” shaped UAP he encountered in 2004, exhibited technology “far superior than anything that we had, have today, or are looking to develop in the next 10+ years.”

There appears to be bipartisan interest in getting more transparency from the executive branch about UAPs, though there was some skepticism as well. Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) questioned how aliens with technology advanced enough to make it to Earth from billions of miles away could be “incompetent” enough to crash here.

It’s a fair point.

And, true to form, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana responded to the hearings in a way only he could, in a campaign video.

“In Washington, D.C., common sense is illegal. I swear to God and all the angels that’s true. You know, I remember when the kitchen table issues mattered more than pronouns, when boys weren’t allowed to compete in girls’ sports, when truth mattered a lot more than political correctness,” he said, “Maybe that’s why the aliens won’t talk to us.”

Watch the entire video below, and pay close attention to the end.