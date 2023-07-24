Why Isn’t Joe Biden Campaigning Like He’s in It to Win It?

Joe Biden is in a really tough spot. Various polls have consistently indicated that a majority of Americans, including a significant number of Democrats, did not support his decision to run for reelection, and they doubt his physical and mental fitness to effectively serve.

It was easier to turn a blind eye to the realities of Joe Biden’s health in 2020 when he campaigned from his basement, but as a sitting president with no pandemic to enforce social distancing, he can’t exactly keep a low profile. In fact, since 2020, the number of people who don’t think Biden is fit to serve jumped 20 points.

Biden’s job performance has not given Democrats much to work with either. His overall approval ratings are underwater, particularly when it comes to the economy. Furthermore, head-to-head match-ups have consistently shown him trailing against both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. A recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll even revealed Trump having an 18-point advantage among independent voters, which could prove to be a political death sentence for Biden’s reelection prospects.

What is the Biden campaign doing about it? Very little. Despite having plenty of cash, the Biden campaign hasn’t done much to prepare for the general election. He arguably has no campaign to speak of, and a virtual skeleton crew of staffers.

According to a report from The Washington Post, Biden’s campaign has spent just $1.4 million to date, compared to Barack Obama’s campaign spending about $10 million for his reelection efforts at the same point. Make no mistake about it, it’s not for a lack of money. Biden’s fundraising numbers are actually quite good.

This could be an effort to minimize Joe Biden’s exposure and limit potentially embarrassing gaffes and stumbles, but as president, Biden doesn’t have the luxury of being below the radar.

Biden may also be confident that Donald Trump will be the nominee and that Trump’s ongoing legal problems courtesy of left-wing prosecutors and Biden’s partisan Justice Department will keep Trump off the campaign trail enough next year and make Biden a shoo-in for reelection. The one problem with this theory is that it’s extremely risky. As I’ve noted already, Trump bests Biden in enough polls that there’s no reason to gamble on the outcome — especially given the fact that as months pass, Biden’s health and his bribery scandal will continue to be major factors in the election.

Another possibility is that Biden knows he won’t end up making it through the campaign and is banking the donations. Upon leaving the presidency, there will be no more influence for Biden to sell, and though he can’t use these donations personally, his family can use them for charitable donations or be distributed to other campaigns — an extremely effective way for the Biden family to maintain influence and power in Democrat politics, and keep the cash flowing to the Biden family for years to come the same way the Clintons did.

I don’t know what Biden and his campaign are up to, but something shady is afoot.