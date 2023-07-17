Millennials Will Destroy Us

I figure it won’t be long before something I write will put me at risk of being arrested.

Before I continue, I should point out that I don’t make such a statement lightly. I’m not saying this for dramatic effect. Our nation is in rapid decline, and the values that once separated America from other nations, making us a beacon of freedom around the world, are eroding away right before our eyes, thanks to the ignorance and wokeness of younger generations.

According to a poll conducted for Newsweek, an astonishing amount of millennials (those between the ages of 25-34 years of age) believe that misgendering should be a crime. The results of the survey show that 44% of millennials believe that “referring to someone by the wrong gender pronoun (he/him, she/her) should be a criminal offense,” and only 31% of them disagree. While I suppose it’s comforting that the number of millennials who think misgendering should be a crime isn’t above 50%, these numbers are still scary. Americans aged 35-44 aren’t much better, as 38% believe misgendering should be a crime, and only 35% disagree.

Perhaps the most curious result of the poll is that among Generation Z (those Americans who are 18-24 years of age), only 33% believe misgendering should be illegal, and 48% disagree. So if you thought the insanity would be worse with the youngest generation, you were wrong. This, of course, validates the argument that the insufferable millennial generation is the worst, and, at least for the moment, poses the greatest threat to our liberties down the road.

And it’s not like the effort to destroy liberty hasn’t begun. It’s already happening in other countries. In 2021, a father in British Columbia was arrested for referring to his 14-year-old daughter as “she” after she transitioned. In Britain, a journalist named Caroline Farrow was subject to a criminal investigation for “misgendering” a transgender individual on Twitter. Earlier this year, a Canadian politician sought to criminalize “offensive” speech near Drag Queen Story Hours. Last year, a school district in Wisconsin filed sexual harassment complaints under Title IX against three eighth-grade students because they referred to a classmate with the wrong pronoun. The so-called victim had switched to the grammatically incorrect pronouns “they/them” only a month before the incident. Michigan has already passed a bill that could potentially be used to fine or incarcerate people who “intimidate” individuals by “misgendering” them. While fact-checkers disagree that this would be the case, the bill’s wording is vague enough that “misgendering” could be considered intimidation, and therefore a crime.

Make no mistake about it, the police state is coming to the United States, and the transgender movement has put it on the fast track, thanks to woke millennials, who will soon be the ones writing and passing laws.

I have long held to the policy of using people’s biologically and grammatically correct pronouns at all times. For instance, when referring to Lia Thomas, Caitlyn Jenner, and Rachel Levine, I will use masculine pronouns for each of them. I don’t care if it’s considered “misgendering” by activists. I will do what is right, because no amount of plastic surgery or hormone treatments can change what these men really are.

It is not my responsibility to validate someone’s gender dysphoria, and I will not be threatened into doing otherwise.