Kamala Harris Calls to ‘Reduce Population’ to Save Climate

Look, you can call it a mistake if you want — I have no doubt the fact-checkers are working overtime to make it clear it was a “gaffe” — but Kamala Harris did say it. I’m honestly not sure if it was a Freudian slip or just a case of saying the quiet part out loud. But during a speech on climate change on Friday, the nation’s historically unpopular vice president said we need to “reduce population.”

“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water,” Harris said during her speech in Maryland.

KAMALA HARRIS: “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water.” pic.twitter.com/MbMiDx9Xoc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023

Obviously, the remark didn’t go unnoticed, and it prompted many to wonder if Harris truly meant it, and what exactly she meant by it.

“Are you the population she wants to reduce?” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) tweeted.

“VP @KamalaHarris says the quiet part out loud regarding her and other climate alarmists very anti human ideology and their desire to ‘reduce population,’” tweeted Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri.

It would be easier to write it off as a gaffe, if the left wasn’t already all-in on population reduction. As the Washington Times noted, “Calls for ‘zero population growth’ surged on the left after the publication of the 1968 book ‘The Population Bomb’ by environmentalist Paul Ehrlich.” And, of course, their affinity for completely unrestricted abortion demonstrates that they essentially endorse killing undesirables and unwanted children. Hence, what would otherwise be an easy gaffe to dismiss as a misstatement is instead a legitimate problem for the White House, and it went into damage control mode. Since the clip had already gone viral, the White House transcript doesn’t even try to pretend Harris didn’t say it — but it corrects the line, insisting that Harris meant “reduce pollution.”

When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population [pollution], more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water.

Is that what she meant to say? I suppose it’s possible, but I’m not convinced there wasn’t a hint of truth behind what she did say.

