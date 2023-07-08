Money Powers the Transgender Movement, Not Science, Health, or Identity

At this point, there’s little reason to have faith in Big Pharma or our health institutions. They’ve become so warped and corrupted by politics and money that there’s no reason to believe that their primary interest is the public good.

We can see this pan out in how prestigious medical journals and organizations have gone all-in endorsing the transgender craze, particularly with children, as it creates life-long patients dependent on drugs and other medical interventions as a person’s body rejects the unnatural mutilations that have been foisted upon it.

Last summer, the FDA formally acknowledged the dangers of puberty blockers because they can cause pseudotumor cerebri, also known as idiopathic intracranial hypertension, which can cause brain swelling, severe headaches, nausea, double vision, and even permanent vision loss. Yet despite the complications and side effects, America remains all-in because there’s a ton of money in transgender procedures and “treatments.” We’ve previously reported on how transition surgeries have huge profit margins and that the transgender surgery industry will reach $5 billion by the end of this decade.

But surgeries are only part of the transgender industry. Big Pharma is getting a sizable piece of the cake-identifying-as-pie as well. In fact, according to a document reviewed by The Daily Wire, Pfizer is partnering with a group called the GenderCool Project, a group that advocates transgenderism in kids. While studies have shown that there are no medical benefits to transitioning young children with gender identity disorder, it’s easy to understand why Pfizer would partner with such a group when it rakes in huge profits from puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

The GenderCool Project promotes positive media coverage of children who “identify” as transgender. The organization has had its members celebrated in various media outlets, including The New York Times, USA Today, ABC News, The Today Show, and Teen Vogue. It has also distributed pro-trans books for children, such as A Kid’s Book About Being Transgender and A Kids Book About Being Nonbinary.

Although Pfizer is not currently listed as a corporate backer on the GenderCool Project’s website, it is mentioned in the document that The Daily Wire obtained. “Partner with GenderCool to prepare for the next-gen workforce, support your employee parents, and enable our life-changing, even life-saving, work,” the document reads.

“It explains that platinum partners must give the organization $35,000 a year, while gold and silver partners must give $20,000 and $10,000, respectively. Meanwhile, corporations could also become bronze partners for $7,500 and copper sponsors for $5,000 a year,” explains the Daily Wire. “In exchange, the GenderCool Project offered companies ‘curated support for employee parents of trans and non-binary children’ and a ‘virtual GenderCool Event,’ among other perks.”

It’s not clear how much money Pfizer has given to the GenderCool Project, but no matter how much it is, Pfizer most certainly figured that it would make more than that amount back from all the new customers that GenderCool helps bring in. Never mind the fact that studies also show that as many as 90% of young people who “identify” as transgender but are not encouraged to transition (socially or medically) will no longer identify as such upon reaching adulthood. The problem is, that cuts off the revenue stream.

Pfizer manufactures several drugs used by the transgender industry to poison children. Depo-Estradiol is an injection used to increase estrogen levels in the body; it is used by men to develop feminine characteristics as well as by menopausal women to increase estrogen levels. Another Pfizer drug is Aldactone, which is used as an androgen blocker. Then there’s Depo-Provera, which is used to feminize men who think they are women.

We’re not done yet. Pfizer also produces Depo-Testosterone, an injection used by women undergoing female-to-male transition, and Synarel, a puberty-blocking nasal spray that is being pushed as an alternative to injection-based “treatments.”

Those drugs are big money for Pfizer, and they’re not the only pharmaceutical company donating money to the GenderCool Project. I hate to even call it donating because what these companies are really doing is investing.