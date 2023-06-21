Tucker Carlson Weighs in on Hunter Biden’s Sweetheart Plea Deal

On Tuesday, we learned the details of Hunter Biden’s plea deal with federal prosecutors in which he would plead guilty to tax fraud and admit to the facts of a gun charge for lying on a government form while purchasing a firearm, all in exchange for a light slap on the wrist.

Tucker Carlson wasted no time in releasing a new episode of Tucker on Twitter to react to the sweetheart deal, saying that what’s happening now is “the total inversion of virtue.”

Carlson compared what’s happening to Hunter Biden to the treatment of former President Donald Trump. The Justice Department subjected Trump to a pre-dawn raid, while Hunter Biden has repeatedly been protected and now arguably given a clean slate.

“In fact, the Justice Department just baptized Hunter Biden. A lifetime of sins washed away in an instant,” Carlson said of the agreement. “It was a secular miracle. Most miraculous of all, Hunter Biden somehow escaped a [Foreign Agent Registration Act] charge.”

Carlson pointed out that Hunter Biden was a foreign agent, even though he never registered as one despite being legally required to do so. “He sold access to his father and other lawmakers to the Chinese and the Ukrainians and countries throughout the world. There’s no debate about that,” he pointed out. “The FBI has known about it for years.”

And then there’s the infamous laptop, with all its evidence of Hunter’s foreign dealings, yet U.S. Attorney Weiss didn’t charge him for any such crimes. Carlson predicts that Hunter will never face charges over that. “Why?” he asked rhetorically. “Well, you know the answer: Hunter Biden has good genes.”

“First off, the obvious,” Carlson continued: “for the children of the people in charge, there are no penalties, there are only upsides. They’re princelings, they can do what they want. You are not, therefore you can’t, so don’t get any ideas about cheating on your taxes or violating federal gun laws unless you want to celebrate next year’s Father’s Day through the glass in the visitor’s room. The rules definitely apply to you, including rules you don’t yet know exist.”

“What we’re watching through Hunter Biden’s life and through the Biden administration, now entering its third year, is the total inversion of virtue. What was once considered admirable is now derided as stupid, if not racist — that would include achievement, intelligence, honesty, self-control, humility,” Carlson said. “Those are features of the old America; those were yesterday’s virtues; they are gone. In their place, all that we once considered contemptible and repulsive — we’re told to worship that now.”

You can watch the whole episode here: