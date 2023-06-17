Will an Obama Official Take Down the Biden Crime Family?

Earlier this year, a former staff member from the Obama administration came forward to expose Biden family corruption, yet his efforts to blow the whistle were ignored.

Mike McCormick, who served as a White House stenographer for 15 years, is another witness attesting to the fact that Joe Biden participated in a “kickback scheme” related to his son Hunter’s international business ventures during his tenure as vice president.

“In February, I went to the FBI and filed one of their tips on their website. If you do that, and you’re lying to them, you go to jail. I’m not lying. I’m telling the truth, and I’m not going to jail,” McCormick revealed in April. “Joe Biden is a criminal. He was conducting malfeasance in office to enrich his family. Jake Sullivan is a conspirator in that, and there’s more…Obama officials involved in it, I believe.”

“I’m sitting back there with a tape recorder. Jake Sullivan comes back and somebody asks about fracking. His answer is, well, we’re bringing a lot of American assistance over for fracking. Burisma was the direct beneficiary of that fracking, and that’s what I recorded, and that’s in a White House transcript,” McCormick explained. “In the transcript, you don’t know who Jake Sullivan is. It’s a senior administration official. I’m the witness that says Jake Sullivan is the guy who said it and he should be investigated because at the time Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma and Joe Biden is bringing American taxpayer money to enrich that company and himself and his family.”

Related: The FBI Was Caught Protecting Joe Biden From Bribery Scandal

These allegations aren’t exactly new, but they are corroborative details that lend credence to more recent revelations Mykola Zlochevsky, co-founder of Burisma Holdings, reportedly paid Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each. Seventeen voice recordings from 2015 and 2016, 15 of Hunter Biden and two of Joe Biden, were apparently kept by Zlochevsky as “insurance.”

McCormick wanted to tell his story, but U.S. Attorney David Weiss has refused to call him as a witness in his ongoing probe of Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

“If David Weiss can’t have me in front of his grand jury explaining what I know as a witness, that’s a fraudulent grand jury,” McCormick said. “It’s a fraudulent use of the American judicial system to cover for Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s crimes in office.”

McCormick said that Obama should be called as a witness because he put Biden in charge of Ukraine and was the only person with the power to carry out any policy that would ultimately benefit Burisma at Biden’s behest.

While U.S. Attorney David Weiss may not want to talk to McCormick, the GOP-controlled House Oversight Committee most certainly will. The FBI has tried to protect Biden by concealing the FD-1023 form revealing the bribe and the existence of recordings of the bribes. Whether that evidence will see the light of day remains to be seen, but McCormick is ready to talk, and his testimony could be crucial to taking down the Biden Crime Family.