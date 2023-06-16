FBI Source: Bidens ‘Coerced’ Burisma Exec to Pay $10 Million in Bribes

Despite the White House’s best efforts to laugh off the ongoing investigation of the Biden Crime Family and the most recent revelations of bribery to the tune of $10 million ($5 million for Joe and $5 million for Hunter), they’re not going away.

In fact, new unsettling details regarding the FD-1023 document are trickling out. Earlier this week, we learned the FBI had heavily redacted the document, including the part allegedly revealing there are 17 recordings of Mykola Zlochevsky, co-founder of Burisma Holdings, bribing the Bidens (15 featuring Hunter Biden and two with then-Vice President Joe Biden), which Zlochevsky recorded as “insurance” to protect himself. The latest allegation that has come out is that the FD-1023 document contains testimony from a confidential human source (CHS) claiming that the Bidens exerted pressure on Zlochevsky to pay them the bribes.

The Federalist has now learned the FD-1023 reported the CHS saying the Bidens “coerced” Zlochevsky to pay the bribes. Sources familiar with the investigation also explained the context of Zlochevsky’s statements, and that context further bolsters the CHS’s reporting. In the FD-1023 from June 30, 2020, the confidential human source summarized earlier meetings he had with Zlochevsky. According to the CHS, in the 2015-2016 timeframe, the CHS, who was providing advice to Zlochevsky, told the Burisma owner to stay away from the Bidens. Then, after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest, the CHS asked Zlochevsky if he was upset Trump won. Zlochevsky allegedly told the CHS he was dismayed by Trump’s victory, fearing an investigation would reveal his payments to the Biden family, which included a $5 million payment to Hunter Biden and a $5 million payment to Joe Biden. According to the CHS, the Burisma executive bemoaned the situation, claiming the Bidens had “coerced” him into paying the bribes. The CHS responded that he hoped Zlochevsky had taken precautions to protect himself. Zlochevsky then allegedly detailed the steps he had taken to avoid detection, stressing he had never paid the “Big Guy” directly and that it would take some 10 years to unravel the various money trails. It was only then that Zlochevsky mentioned the audio recordings he had made of the conversations he had with Hunter and Joe Biden, according to the CHS.

As Margot Cleveland at The Federalist notes, “The broader context of this conversation adds to the plausibility of Zlochevsky’s claims that he possessed recordings implicating the Bidens.” In fact, the source is alleged to be a longtime FBI informant.

