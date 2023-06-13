What Happened to the ‘Decency’ Biden Pledged to Return to the White House?

The media spent the Trump presidency longing for what they deemed to be normalcy and decency. The mean tweets, the painfully honest attacks against his enemies — they were just too much for the media to handle. To them, Trump’s presidency was a low point in the history of the presidency, and the Democrats sought to capitalize on that narrative by pledging to restore decency to the White House.

“[Joe Biden is] going to bring decency back and dignity to the White House, which to me is the No. 1 priority for this country,” claimed Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) when she endorsed Biden in March 2020 after dropping out of the race.

The message was clear: Trump was obscene, immoral, and unbecoming, but Biden was the cure, a beacon of decency, humility, and morality. The narrative had long been set that Trump’s presidency was beneath the dignity of the White House, and the left laughably proclaimed itself to be the gatekeepers of decency and the moral compass of the nation.

The theme also made it into Biden’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention. “Character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot. Decency is on the ballot.” Biden claimed.

When the election was over, the mainstream media insisted that this narrative was critical to the outcome.

“Decency will return to the White House, a fundamental moral shift,” opined New York Times columnist Roger Cohen after Biden was declared the victor in the election.

“For four years, Donald Trump’s penchant for division and chaos was the dominant force in American life,” claimed Charlotte Alter in Time Magazine. “In the end, after a long and excruciating battle, it was vanquished by Joe Biden’s promise of decency, unity, and national healing.”

Joan Walsh of The Nation also credited this narrative for the reason Biden won the election: “A whole lot of people found his message, calling for a return to normalcy and decency, exactly what was needed,” she claimed.

There was a fundamental shift, for sure. But not in the direction of decency, and this past weekend’s pride event at the White House proves it. As PJM’s Catherine Salgado reported, during the pride event on the White House grounds, transgender activists engaged in the same debauched behavior we’ve seen at pride parades nationwide, including exposing their private parts in the presence of young children.

It was all captured on video.

These activists shamelessly debased themselves on the White House lawn, having been invited by Joe Biden — the same man who pledged to restore honor and decency to the White House. Biden called these people the bravest people he’d ever known and told them they belonged there. He mingled with them during the event as well. Can anyone legitimately claim they think the behavior shown in the above video is decent, moral behavior? Who in their right mind would consider such depravity and debauchery appropriate anywhere in public, let alone on White House grounds? And it was all done in the name of “pride” and “inclusivity.”

This is not okay. This is wrong. Anyone who thought Biden was some standard-bearer of decency must really feel stupid now. And every Republican had better make this an issue in the campaign. I’d rather have a president posting mean tweets than one who allows such debauchery at the people’s house.

I suspect many would agree.