The Trans Shooter’s Autopsy Has Been Released

After months of waiting, the autopsy report of Audrey Hale, the trans-identifying mass shooter who killed six people, including three children at a Christian elementary school near Nashville, Tenn., has been revealed.

Yes, I mean the autopsy report, not the manifesto.

Our sister site, Townhall, exclusively obtained the autopsy report. The report obviously concluded that Hale died as the result of gunfire — that’s no shock. But it does answer at least one important question the public likely had in the aftermath of the horrific shooting: Was the shooter under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crime?

The answer, according to the report, is unequivocally no. According to the toxicology report within the autopsy report from the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office, analyses of Hale’s blood, urine, and vitreous humor revealed no evidence of drug or alcohol abuse.

The reports also found that despite identifying as transgender, Hale never underwent any surgical procedures to appear more like a man. “The body is that of a well-developed, well-nourished 5 foot 2 inch, 119-1/2 pound phenotypic female,” the report reads. The report does not indicate if Hale was tested for the presence of cross-sex hormones in her system.

“Other sections document Hale’s gunshot wounds in graphic detail, a sketch of a woman’s body showing where Hale sustained injuries during the police shootout, and the case’s summary, which notes that Hale was ‘a transgender person’ ‘assigned female at birth,’” reports Mia Cathell at Townhall.

It has been more than two months since Hale shot up the Covenant School before being fatally shot by the police.

A month after the shooting, local media reports claimed the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) was expected to make the manifesto public, and that it was being reviewed in collaboration with the FBI for the purpose of public release. “The investigation has advanced to the point that writings from the Covenant shooter are now being reviewed for public release,” MNPD’s Public Information Office told WZTV. “That process is underway and will take a little time.”

What exactly is the holdup? The shooting took place on March 27, 2023. The existence of a manifesto was confirmed by local law enforcement soon after the shooting. “We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this day, the actual incident, we have a map of how all of this was going to play out.”

VIDEO: Nashville police chief confirms Audrey Hale identifies as transgender, suggests her trans identify motivated the killings: "We have a manifesto … and a map of how all of this was going to play out." pic.twitter.com/Mss0FPqnUn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

Local politicians have been accusing the FBI of intentionally withholding the release of the manifesto, leading to widespread speculation. It is believed that the reason for keeping it secret is that it would reveal Hale’s motive for the shooting, which is likely not to present the transgender movement in a positive light.