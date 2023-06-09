LOL! Even Chris Cuomo Says Trump Indictments Don’t Have ‘The Goods'

There’s been a flood of reactions to Trump’s federal indictment on Thursday. His primary opponents have largely defended Trump over what is widely perceived to be a two-tiered justice system. Trump himself described it as “the most extensive witch hunt in history” and accused officials of seeking to meddle in the 2024 election.

“Very sadly, we’re a nation in decline, and yet, they go after a popular president,” he said. “A president that got more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country — by far — and did much better the second time in the election than the first, and they go after him on a boxes hoax. Just like the ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ hoax, and all of the others. This has been going on for seven years, and they can’t stop, because it’s election interference at the highest level. There’s never been anything like what’s happened. I’m an innocent man. I’m an innocent person.”

While many on the left don’t seem to care about the obvious abuse of the justice system, others aren’t particularly impressed by the indictment. In fact, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who now hosts a show at NewsNation, threw cold water on the recent indictment, dismissing the charges as feeble.

During a conversation with independent journalist Matt Taibbi, Cuomo predicted that these charges could potentially benefit Trump’s prospects in the upcoming 2024 election.

“So these concerns — everybody loves conspiracies these days — I’m not so sure that these investigations aren’t done in a way that winds up intentionally or unintentionally helping the former president, to be honest. Because every time there’s a swing, it seems to expose the fact that they go after him with what seems to be at or below a level of anything that would be impressive to people reviewing the documents.”

Taibbi, who, like Cuomo, is not a fan of Trump, agreed with that assessment.

“My feeling is if you’re gonna take the very extreme step of indicting somebody who is the likely nominee of the opposition party, the charge has to meet two tests: It has to be extremely serious and it has to be an airtight case. And I think both of these cases fail on both of those points.”

“I think that to the majority, the optics are terrible if you’re swinging at somebody during an election, and you don’t have what we deem ‘the goods,’” Cuomo observed.

Taibbi then compared the indictments of Trump to what happens in third-world countries. “I think if you are a person who grew up in a third world country, you would recognize this kind of thing is something that happens in a not entirely free society. So, the optics of this are terrible.”

Chris Cuomo and Matt Taibbi scoff and cast doubt on the charges Trump was reportedly indicted over.

Cuomo says they appear "at or below a level" anyone would deem "impressive."

Trump has received a summons to appear in federal court in Miami, Fla., on June 13th at 3 p.m.