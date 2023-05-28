A Divided GOP Won’t Win in 2024

2024 should be a huge year for the GOP. Joe Biden is unpopular, and the Senate map is full of great pick-up opportunities. Some have predicted that should the GOP win the majority in 2024 it could be a long time before Democrats have a realistic shot of winning it back.

However, the division within the GOP poses a significant risk of turning the 2024 election into a catastrophe, and it is crucial that we prevent such a scenario. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is sounding the alarm that Democrats will leverage the Republican Party’s internal divisions in the upcoming 2024 election.

According to Scott, who is also a GOP presidential candidate, yet conspicuously not on Trump’s radar, the Democrats have the potential to exploit and manipulate the statements made by Republican candidates to create discord among them. He emphasized that a fractured Republican Party would pave the way for a socialist agenda. “I think the road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican Party,” he told Neil Cavuto on Fox News. “Everything we say about each other, the Democrats will weaponize against all of us, no matter who the nominee is.”

Unfortunately, Donald Trump has been consistently targeting Ron DeSantis for months, exacerbating the problem for the GOP. In fact, Scott pointed out the ongoing clash between DeSantis and former President Trump as a source of potential chaos for the Republican Party. The constant exchanges of criticism between the two could exacerbate internal divisions, playing right into the Democrats’ hands.

“I’m going to focus on the real problem in America. The real problem in America is the feckless leadership of Joe Biden,” Scott said. “It is time for America to take a stand and elect a president who understands how it feels to be on both sides of the tracks. Who understands that broken pieces become a whole opportunity in America.”

Instead of engaging in a smear campaign against his GOP rivals in the race for the 2024 nomination, Scott asserted that he would prioritize the interests of America and focus on ousting Joe Biden.

Scott is absolutely right, and I hope that Trump will revise his strategy. If he truly believes the polls are right, he has a huge lead that will be extremely difficult for anyone, even DeSantis, to overcome. So why attack one of the nation’s most popular governors, who turned a purple bellwether state into a solid red state? Whether it’s 2024 or 2028, Ron DeSantis is the future of the GOP, and Trump needs to stop dumping on him—particularly with attacks from the left.

Primaries can be bitter and divisive, but they can also be a healthy opportunity for parties to weed out weak candidates. Trump should stop attacking DeSantis and just focus on selling himself as the best candidate. What concerns me more than anything is the way Trump is poisoning his most supporters against DeSantis, potentially creating a situation where, should DeSantis succeed in becoming the nominee, they’ll just sit out the election in November to “prove” that Trump should be the nominee. I see their comments on social media, and if they’re to be believed, the GOP could be in huge trouble.