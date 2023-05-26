Told Ya: Lefties Are Bonkers, and Science Proves It

We all know that leftists are crazy. I mean, come on. You must be cuckoo if you believe a man can become a woman or vice versa.

And guess what? Science backs it up. According to a recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Psychology, there is a correlation between left-wing extremism and psychopathic tendencies and narcissism.

I know, big shock, right?

“Based on existing research, we expected individuals with higher levels of left-wing authoritarianism to also report higher levels of narcissism,” Ann Krispenz and Alex Bertrams, the study’s authors, wrote.

Krispenz and Bertrams call this psychological behavior the “dark-ego-vehicle principle,” and I have to say it fits perfectly.

“According to this principle, individuals with dark personalities — such as high narcissistic and psychopathic traits — are attracted to certain forms of political and social activism which they can use as a vehicle to satisfy their own ego-focused needs instead of actually aiming at social justice and equality,” they told PsyPost. “In particular, certain forms of activism might provide them with opportunities for positive self-presentation and displays of moral superiority, to gain social status, to dominate others, and to engage in social conflicts and aggression to satisfy their need for thrill seeking.”

The study on left-wing authoritarianism (LWA) also hilariously revealed that quite often these radical leftists fail to practice what they so passionately preach. The research found that many of these activists conveniently use the cloak of social justice as an excuse to unleash their unhinged behavior.

“An individual high in LWA might declare anyone to be ‘old fashioned’ who is opposing their own ‘progressive values,’ strive to suppress free speech to regulate the expression of right-wing beliefs in educational institutions, and even endorse the use of violence to reach their own political goals,” the authors explain.

The study also found that LWA-aligned people from privileged backgrounds employ any means necessary and utilize their narcissism to prioritize their own interests in activism rather than actually working toward social equality for marginalized groups.

I’m surprised it took an actual study to determine this. Hasn’t this always been obvious? Have we seen any social justice movement in the past fifty years that has actually succeeded in achieving its alleged goal?

None of this is shocking, sadly. For years, studies have shown us that conservatives tend to experience higher levels of happiness compared to liberals. Why? Because conservatives typically embrace traditional values, community engagement, religious affiliations, marriage, personal responsibility, self-reliance, individual rights, and personal freedoms—all things that contribute to a sense of social order, purpose, and stability, which can positively impact well-being.

As for liberals, their agenda is all about upending the traditional family dynamics and religion, advocating for “progressive” changes to societal norms in the name of equality and social justice, and expressing support for a more interventionist government. They constantly undermine moral values and foster division by frequently invoking victimhood. How can one constantly convince themselves they are a victim and not be nuts?