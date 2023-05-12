Here’s What Trump Should Say Every Time He’s Asked About E. Jean Carroll

During his town hall event with CNN, Donald Trump was predictably asked by host Kaitlan Collins about how a New York City jury ordered him to pay $5 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, who claims, without evidence, that Trump raped her in the 1990s. Trump vehemently insists he’s never even met her, and called her a “whack job.”

A “whack job” she may be, but Trump missed a great opportunity .

“Speaking of New York, I want to ask you about a significant verdict that was reached yesterday. I know this is something you want to weigh in on as well. A Manhattan jury found… that you sexually abused the writer E. Jean Carroll and defamed her. You’ve denied this. But what do you say to voters who say it disqualifies you from being president?” Collins asked.

“Well, there weren’t too many of them because my poll numbers just came out. They went up, okay?”

Throughout the discussion surrounding Carroll, Trump failed to point out the hypocrisy of the media and the left. Carroll’s lawsuit was clearly politically motivated, requiring New York Democrats to pass a law to make her lawsuit possible. Her lawsuit was also reportedly funded by a billionaire Democrat donor, and Carroll’s own lawyer admitted that Carroll was involved in the effort to get New York to pass the law to allow her to sue Trump. Carroll barely had credibility to start, but this information certainly raises even more red flags. Yet, the media treated her as a legitimate victim.

If you’re going to give alleged victims the benefit of the doubt—if you’re going to “believe women” as the saying went during the height of the #MeToo movement—then why have the media and the Democrats consistently ignored Joe Biden’s well-documented history of engaging in inappropriate behavior with young women, including young girls, some of which there is video or photographic evidence.

But, even more importantly, why have they also ignored the allegations of Tara Reade?

According to Reade, Joe Biden touched her inappropriately during her time as a staffer in his Senate office back in 1993, and even sexually assaulted her. The credibility of her claims was boosted by the release of a clip from the Larry King Live show, during which her mother called in anonymously asking the panel for advice on how to handle a situation with her daughter and a prominent U.S. senator.

While Trump may frequently highlight his poll numbers, it would be more beneficial for him to emphasize the contrast between the attention given to Carroll’s unsubstantiated accusations by the liberal media and the disregard for Tara Reade’s allegations.

Trump could say something like this:

Look, let me tell you, I don’t know her. Okay? I never met her, not once. I have no clue who she is. And let me just say, it’s a disgrace how the media just gave her a free pass, all this attention, while completely ignoring Tara Reade’s serious accusations of sexual assault against Joe Biden. It’s a double standard, folks, plain and simple. The mainstream media loves to cover fake news stories about me—like Russia-Russia-Russia, or this woman’s claims against me—but will you ask Joe Biden about Tara Reade? You won’t. I know you won’t.

Reade’s claims are far more credible than those made by Carroll or even Christine Blasey Ford against Brett Kavanaugh. Unlike Carroll and Blasey Ford, who receive support and backing from Democrats, Reade is not funded or promoted by Republicans. You don’t see anyone changing laws to allow Reade to sue Joe Biden. Reade lacks a political agenda; she is simply a victim driven to share her story and discovered a loophole hidden within the “Believe Women” slogan exempting accusations made against powerful Democrats.