The Biden Crime Family Must Be Held Accountable

Yesterday, the House Oversight Committee revealed a trove of evidence indicating that Joe Biden and his family were receiving funds from Romanian and Chinese sources during his vice presidency. These payments were made in installments through a series of shell companies that had no actual purpose but to launder this money. They had no products to sell or services to offer. The only thing of value they had was the influence of Joe Biden.

This was all verifiable through bank records. The House Oversight Committee did all the dirty work in digging this up, handing it to the media on a silver platter.

And the mainstream media doesn’t care.

The same media that reported continuously on the Trump/Russia collusion hoax despite having no evidence to prove it scoffed at the evidence from the House Oversight Committee, dismissing it as just another “Republican attack on Joe Biden and his family.”

There’s a presidential election next year, and if the mainstream media has their way, the American public will never know the truth about the Biden Crime Family, and those who do know will soon forget about it. Joe Biden has promised that, if elected, he’ll “finish the job.” But what does that mean?

In just two years in office, Joe Biden has managed to jeopardize national security with disastrous foreign policy decisions. He’s made America the laughingstock of the world. He’s opened America’s borders, sending in a flood of illegal immigrants and deadly fentanyl. He’s sent inflation to record highs, and he’s caused you enormous pain at the gas pump. He’s waged an assault on American values and a war on women’s sports.

When Joe Biden is in office, the nation gets weaker, you get poorer, and his family get richer.

