The Dark Forces Pushing for Child Mutilation Are Stronger Than You Think

When prominent voices speak out against the mutilation of children, which is euphemistically dubbed “gender-affirming care” by the radical left, it’s a positive development. The radical left’s stronghold on pop culture has given the false impression that it is in the majority, when, in fact, it’s not. When someone with a large platform uses it to call out the cult that is destroying kids and undermining families, it’s a major victory in the war on the transgender cult.

So, earlier this week, when Paul Stanley, co-founder and guitarist of KISS, took to Twitter to share his concerns about the normalization and encouragement of transitioning in children with gender identity disorder, which he unequivocally stated could be harmful, I was elated. Stanley had joined the ranks of J.K Rowling, Dave Chapelle, and Elon Musk in speaking out against the madness.

“There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it,” he wrote. “With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad.”

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider quickly chimed in to support Stanley. “You know what? There was a time where I ‘felt pretty’ too,” Snider tweeted. “Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions!”

Despite the support they both received for speaking out, there was also plenty of backlash from the radical left. Both were attacked in the media, and Snider’s planned performance at San Francisco Pride in June was canceled.

And Stanley caved. “While my thoughts were clear, my words clearly were not,” he wrote. “Most importantly and above all else, I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery. It’s hard to fathom the kind of conviction that one must feel to take those steps.”

He added, “A paragraph or two will remain far too short to fully convey my thoughts or point of view so I will leave that for another time and place.”

It just shows you how powerful the forces that want to mutilate children are in this world. As disappointing as Stanley’s capitulation is, Snider is not backing down. Despite his appearance at San Francisco Pride being canceled, he has gone on offense.

“Why did the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade invite me, Dee Snider to be a Grand Marshal in their parade and sing ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ on the center stage at what could possibly be the most important LGBTQIA+ gathering in the organization’s long history,” Snider asked in a statement. “To quote Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle’s senior political writer, ‘…Dee Snider [is] a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights…’ I have ALWAYS stood with the community and its important causes. I was honored to accept the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade’s invitation and I even gave my blessing for ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ to be used as this year’s battle cry [‘Queer Not Gonna Take It!’].”

“I was not aware the Transgender community expects fealty and total agreement with all their beliefs and any variation or deviation is considered ‘transphobic.’” he continued.

Really? Has Snider been living under a rock for the past few years? This is literally all that the transgender cult has demanded for years.

“So, my lifetime of supporting the Transgender community’s right to identify as they want and honoring whatever changes they may make in how they present themselves to the world isn’t enough? Why not?”

He added:

I’ve recently stated I do not believe young children are ready to decide their gender allocation. I believe their choices should be supported and accepted by their parents, but I do not think kids have the mental capabilities to make rational, logical decisions on things of a magnitude that will affect them for the rest of their lives. I do not believe they are mentally developed enough.

This is a reasonable position to have and one that should not be controversial. Snider’s refusal to back down is admirable, and I hope he can convince Stanley to get back on board. But this ought to be a teachable moment for us all. The transgender cult is coming for your children. It will not stop.