The Impeachment Trifecta the GOP Must Pursue Right Now

Democrats twice abused the power of impeachment because they wanted to punish Donald Trump for having the audacity to not only run for president but also win, defeating the person who — biologists and laypeople would have agreed — was supposed to be the first female president in our nation’s history. They weren’t even particularly subtle about it; on the day he was inaugurated, the Washington Post published an article titled, “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.”

The initial impeachment was a disturbing misuse of power, but the subsequent one provided clear evidence that Democrats had lost their grip on reality, driven by an insatiable desire for retribution against Trump. Their actions showed a complete disregard for the dangerous precedent they had established as they were consumed by their desire to punish Trump at any cost. It was a disconcerting display of partisanship and a warning of the grave risks that arise when politics supplants reason and fairness.

As such, I can’t say that the GOP should respond in kind by treating impeachment as a political cudgel. It should be reserved for extraordinary circumstances. While Joe Biden’s pay-to-play schemes are currently being exposed, there are three members of his cabinet who have already merited impeachment, and the GOP must follow through and send a message that the blatant corruption of the Biden administration will not be tolerated.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is the most recent Biden official who ought to be impeached. Last month, the House Judiciary Committee revealed shocking testimony from former CIA director Mike Morell, indicating that the Biden campaign, in tandem with Blinken, were the ones spearheading a letter that propagated the lie that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

Blinken also lied to Congress when he testified in December 2020 that he never had any email correspondence with the embattled Hunter Biden, when, in fact, he did. Why did Blinken confidently insist to Congress that he never emailed Hunter Biden? Because he’d been using a private address that wasn’t subject to public disclosure laws. It turns out that Hunter and Blinken actually had a close relationship, and it’s hardly a stretch to say that Joe Biden rewarded Blinken’s election interference efforts in 2020 by making him Secretary of State.

Blinken’s transgressions are so egregious that a large majority of individuals closely following the Hunter Biden laptop scandal believe that Blinken should be impeached for his role in the cover-up, according to a recent Rasmussen Reports poll.

Of course, Blinken is just one of three Biden officials Republicans must impeach sooner than later. Attorney General Merrick Garland has long been abusing power, between treating concerned parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists, targeting pro-life activists, instructing U.S. marshals to avoid making arrests during protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes even after a would-be assassin was arrested outside of Justice Kavanaugh’s home, and, of course, approving the partisan raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Garland has also been accused of lying under oath before Congress.

Completing the trifecta is DHS Secretary Mayorkas, who was handed a secure southern border, but the implementation of open-border policies turned the southern border into a security and humanitarian crisis. This catastrophic outcome includes a surge of illegal immigrants and fentanyl trafficking across the border, as well as a concerning number of immigrant children being subjected to sex trafficking.

Making the terrible situation worse, Mayorkas has repeatedly denied there’s a crisis and has also been accused of lying under oath. Mayorkas has been in the GOP’s sights for impeachment, but those efforts have been moving much slower than they should be. The Biden administration must be held accountable for its corruption, and the time for the GOP to act is now.