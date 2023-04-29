Dating App for Lesbians Tells Users Who Won’t Date Men to Take a Hike

The transgender cult’s efforts to erase sexual orientation continue. A popular dating app exclusively for lesbian users informed its users that if they won’t date men they should delete the app.

This week, the app sent a notification to its users, which reportedly number 20 million worldwide, telling them: “A Message for Transphobes: Time to delete HER.”

Lesbian dating app HER tells all transphobic users to delete their accountshttps://t.co/1Arbe6cxOC — PinkNews (@PinkNews) April 28, 2023

The message is clear: if you’re a lesbian but won’t date a man who identifies as a woman, you’re a bigoted transphobe who can die in a pile of burning Harry Potter books.

Robyn Exton, the CEO of HER, expanded on this policy in a blog post marking Lesbian Visibility Day.

“This year, we’re snatching back the term ‘lesbian’ from the clutches of TERFs and bigots who’ve tried to hijack it to fuel their transphobia and hatred,” she wrote. “TERFs, or trans-exclusionary radical ‘feminists,’ harbor some of the most twisted and erroneous beliefs about feminism and what being a lesbian can or cannot entail. They insist that only those assigned female at birth can be lesbians.”

Yeah, what a concept. Exton insists that this “harmful and transphobic” mentality “negates the experiences and identities of our trans and gender non-conforming community, fosters their marginalization, and contributes to discrimination and violence.”

In other words, in order to be truly inclusive, lesbians must be open to dating men who “identify” as women. What a brave new world this is, where the need to demonstrate one’s inclusivity leads to ostracizing one’s own community and wiping out lesbian identity.

This is a phenomenon that has been around for quite some time. Last year, the BBC highlighted a story about lesbians who were being coerced into having heterosexual intercourse by men who “identify” as “transgender women”.

“I’ve had someone saying they would rather kill me than Hitler,” a 24-year-old lesbian called Jennie (not her real name) explained. “They said they would strangle me with a belt if they were in a room with me and Hitler. That was so bizarrely violent, just because I won’t have sex with trans women.”

Jennie, the BBC explained, “is only sexually attracted to women who are biologically female and have vaginas. She therefore only has sex and relationships with women who are biologically female.”

“I just don’t possess the capacity to be sexually attracted to people who are biologically male, regardless of how they identify,” Jennie added.

One of the criticisms against the transgender cult and the way it targets children is that these people are taking kids, many of whom would likely grow up to be homosexual, declaring them to be transgender, and then butchering their bodies to make them appear like the opposite sex. In a sense, this is an assault on homosexuality, as it effectively erases an individual’s same-sex preferences and misguidedly attempts to have them conform to “heteronormative” societal expectations. The same thing is happening with lesbians being pressured to accept men, complete with male features and genitalia, as women.