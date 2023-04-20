BREAKING: Charges Dropped Against Alec Baldwin for Fatal Shooting

Can you believe it? Because I can. Charges against Alec Baldwin in the fatal Rust movie set shooting have been dropped, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Baldwin, who is 65 years old, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, during filming back in October 2021. It’s beyond frustrating that despite Baldwin accidentally firing a gun while practicing a cross-draw, causing the death of the cinematographer and injury to the director Joel Souza, he won’t face any legal consequences, but that’s liberal privilege for you.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, Alec Baldwin’s attorneys, said in a statement.

Baldwin went on a P.R. tour after the incident, where he absolved himself of any responsibility for Hutchins’s death. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is,” Baldwin told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “But I know it’s not me.”

Flashback: Alec Baldwin’s Gun Didn’t ‘Accidentally Discharge,’ But Gun Owners Already Know That

It’s undeniable that Baldwin is responsible for the fatal shooting. He was holding the gun, and fired it. Hutchins would likely still be alive if a National Rifle Association safety advisor had been present on set as they typically are on other movie sets.

“Her death is the result of the kind of dogmatic, self-righteous leftism that Baldwin espouses,” political commentator Mark Judge wrote earlier this year. “The tight grip of Baldwin’s unwavering belief system pulled the trigger. The ego that has made him rage against the NRA created the environment that made a tragic accident possible.”

The left is too busy demonizing the NRA to acknowledge the fact that the group is devoted to gun safety — and gun safety was undoubtedly not present on the set of Rust. Hutchins’ death resulted from a lack of adherence to proper gun safety protocols, compounded by Alec Baldwin’s recklessness. However, it seems that Baldwin’s liberal privilege means he will not be held accountable for his actions, which means that Hutchins’ family won’t receive justice.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who served as the armorer for the film, was also accused of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins. However, in late February, the gun enhancement charges that were filed against both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were dropped.