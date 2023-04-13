When Women Don't Want to Protect Women's Sports

Do we know who Megan Rapinoe is because she’s a great soccer player? Can you tell me the name of her team without resorting to Google? It’s okay if you can’t, because I couldn’t either. The fact is that the only reason we even know her name is because of her political activism, which I’m using as a euphemism for “whining.”

It’s true. Americans barely care about men’s soccer. The only reason you know Rapinoe’s name is because she’s always making a political statement. I probably first heard about her when she was complaining about how women’s soccer players make less money than men’s soccer players. Does it matter to her that exponentially more people watch men’s soccer? Nope. It’s discrimination!

It’s certainly a lot easier to complain about the pay disparity than acknowledge the fact that exponentially more people attend men’s soccer games, making them far more profitable. The same goes for the WNBA. The only reason you know Britney Griner’s name is because she was detained in Russia for several months. I bet you can’t name the WBNA team she plays for, either.

But I digress. In recent years, Rapinoe has been elevated as a pseudo-celebrity and spokeswoman for the oppressed, and was even awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom for it.

Incredibly, even though Rapinoe made a name for herself bellyaching about how unfair it is that women’s sports players don’t get paid more, she isn’t taking a stand to protect women’s sports. This is sad, because her voice would actually matter. But Rapinoe, along with 39 other professional athletes, wrote a letter to Congress in opposition to a law that would protect women’s sports. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the letter was organized by Athlete Ally, an advocacy group that promotes letting men play in women’s sports because of equality or equity or something.

The letter pans H.R. 734, the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act, which would codify protections for women’s sports under Title IX and prohibit transgender-identifying males from competing on women’s sports teams nationwide.

According to the letter, H.R. 734 “would stipulate that Title IX compliance requires banning transgender and intersex girls and women from participating in sports,” which is patently untrue. According to the bill’s summary, H.R. 734 “generally prohibits school athletic programs from allowing individuals whose biological sex at birth was male to participate in programs that are for women or girls.”

So, nothing is stopping biological males from participating in boys’ and men’s sports. Let’s not forget that Will “Lia” Thomas was a subpar swimmer on the men’s team at UPenn. Of course, that was before he identified as transgender and became a standout on the women’s team, achieving overnight success by simply identifying as a woman.

This type of scenario is precisely what H.R. 734 aims to prevent, as it is unfair because it has led to record-breaking performances by biological men and deprived deserving female athletes of opportunities. Take Riley Gaines, for instance, who tied with Thomas in last year’s NCAA championships but was denied a trophy due to Thomas’ transgender status.

Gaines isn’t alone. Consider how many female athletes have spent years striving to excel in their sports, and it’s mind-boggling that any woman would sign this letter.

It’s important to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that female athletes put into their sports, and the potential for transgender athletes to come in and dominate the competition is unfair and demoralizing. It’s difficult to understand why any woman athlete would sign a letter opposing H.R. 734. The legislation seeks to protect the integrity of women’s sports and ensure that deserving female athletes don’t lose opportunities to men.