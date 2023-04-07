New York Times: Indictment of Trump Is Just Even If He’s Innocent

It is ironic to hear Democrats frequently emphasize the principle of “no one is above the law,” given that they often evade consequences for wrongdoing.

While there are many voices on the left that saw the indictment of Trump after it was unsealed and realized there’s no “there” there, there are still plenty of radical leftists who couldn’t care less. They hate Trump and want him punished, regardless of the evidence. And one need not look further than the New York Times to see an example.

On Thursday, the so-called paper of record published an article headlined, “Trump’s Indictment Is Karmic Justice, Regardless of the Verdict.” The headline itself is an apparent admission of the weak case—a case experts say should never have gotten this far—but the author, Pamela Paul, doesn’t care. “This indictment may not prove to be the rock-solid legal case one might hope it to be,” she admits right off the bat. Why should it be, right? The goal is to get Trump, regardless of the justification, because Trump wronged the political left by defeating Hillary Clinton back in 2016. That’s the real crime they want him to pay for.

“But we should be happy that this president was indicted,” she writes. “Too many years of knowing that Trump’s time in office would deliver on the sleaziness of its promise. Too many years of an endless cycle of revelations and accusations met with impunity have felt like an inconceivable injustice to those of us who continue to believe — against often crushing evidence to the contrary — in the existence of any kind of justice at all. There is, it must be said, a deep satisfaction in knowing that after too many years of suffering through the Trump we got, Trump himself finally has been gotten.”

There it is, in black and white: She didn’t like Trump’s presidency, which gave us energy independence, low unemployment, and three conservative justices on the Supreme Court—amongst other things. This, in her mind, justifies Trump’s indictment.

Pamela Paul’s article reflects the disturbing truth of what the radical left believes government really is: a tool for rewarding allies and punishing enemies. Due process doesn’t apply to conservatives because they don’t deserve it. This is the type of system the radical left wants: the left is always in power, and conservatives are punished for not supporting the state. If that sounds like George Orwell’s 1984 to you, that’s because that’s what it is.