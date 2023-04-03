I Guess It's Okay for Trans Activists to Use Violent Rhetoric?

In the aftermath of the Nashville school shooting, in which a biological female who identified as transgender shot and killed six people, including three children, there’s been renewed attention on the violent rhetoric of trans activists, who claim a moral obligation to use violence to enforce adherence to their radical gender ideology.

Instead of condemning this violent rhetoric, the media and the Biden administration are trying to flip the script by painting transgender people as helpless victims who are being systematically targeted with violence, even though government statistics prove this is a conspiracy theory.

“Our hearts go out to those in the trans community as they are under attack right now,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week, mere days after the shooting.

This week, a Wyoming Democratic representative shared a meme featuring an older woman holding a rifle. The meme is captioned with the words “Auntie Fa Says protect trans folks against fascists & bigots!”

This was posted on Facebook yesterday by the Democrat Minority Whip in the Wyoming House of Representatives @Provenza4Wyomin. Less than a week after a trans person killed three Christian children in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/2I25iXN8Ij — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2023

Weeks ago, an obscure trans activist with a YouTube channel shared a video of himself (he’s a biological male) with a rifle. The video is no longer available, but screenshots show it was captioned, “While advocating just for trans people to ‘arm ourselves’ is not any kind of solution to the genocide we are facing, I do want to say that if you transphobes do try to come for me…” before being cut off. Though the video was created and shared before the Nashville shooting, it apparently went viral in the aftermath.

As I said before, “trans genocide” is a conspiracy theory, yet trans activists are using it to assert moral superiority and rationalize using violence against individuals who do not subscribe to their extreme gender ideology. The trans activist later claimed the video was meant to claim he would use his rifle in self-defense.

See what they’re doing? They’re claiming to be the victims who need to protect themselves. Yet the threat they cite as justification for their rhetoric doesn’t exist. This isn’t about self-defense. This is about stoking fear in order to push their agenda. J.K. Rowling, the celebrated writer of the widely adored Harry Potter books, has been subjected to multiple instances of harassment and death threats since 2019 when she started expressing her opinions on transgender issues that went against the preferred narrative. Despite her intention to continue speaking up, she still fears for the safety of herself and her family.

Does that sound like trans activists were acting in self-defense?

Why aren’t these violent trans activists being called out? Why is the White House effectively rationalizing their behavior by perpetuating the myth of trans genocide? This rhetoric is dangerous and will get more people killed. The media’s subliminal narrative in the wake of the Nashville shooting is that the trans-identified shooter was pushed to commit violence and that if society were more accepting of trans people, the violence might stop.

I wish the media were as outraged by the violent rhetoric and actions of trans activists as they were in 2011 when it erroneously blamed Sarah Palin for the shooting of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords because Palin had included Giffords’ name on a “target list” of lawmakers she hoped would be voted out of office during the midterm elections. The message they are sending now is that trans activists who promise violence and bloodshed are justified because they’re the real victims, which will likely fuel more violence against those who disagree with radical leftist gender ideology.