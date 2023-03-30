No, God Did Not Make People Transgender

It is absolutely appalling to witness how far some transgender activists will go to justify grooming and targeting children. They push for the normalization of such behavior and actively encourage children to identify as transgender to suit their agenda. These activists have no regard for the well-being of vulnerable children and prioritize expanding their ranks at any cost, including subjecting innocent kids to unnecessary bodily mutilation. Instead of acknowledging the link between gender dysphoria and underlying mental health issues, they choose to turn a blind eye and perpetuate a harmful agenda.

It is time for these activists to stop prioritizing their own interests over the safety and health of children. It is beyond heartbreaking to see them pushing impressionable young people towards irreversible changes that will have long-lasting, damaging effects on their lives. The well-being of our children should never be compromised for the sake of any ideological agenda. And yet, it becomes even more appalling when these activists invoke God and religion to justify their predatory actions.

On Thursday, transgender activist Charles “Charlotte” Clymer, a biological male who pretends to be a woman, dared to invoke Christianity in his defense of transgenderism during an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday.

Clymer blasted Republicans, whom he claims are “exploiting” the tragic shooting on Monday to further their anti-transgender agenda.

“They’re not trying to fix the problem. They’re trying to weaponize it and exploit these senseless deaths,” Clymer claimed without evidence. “Three nine-year-olds were brutally murdered just for their own bottom line and the ballot box. It’s disgusting. It’s hypocritical, and by the way, as a Christian, I find it offensive they would leverage Christ’s teachings in such a heinous way against innocent people.”

“I’m from the great state of Texas. I served in the military. I go to church every Sunday. My faith is very important to me, but God made me in her image,” Clymer told MSNBC’s Joy Reid. “God made me transgender, and to see these people so cynically weaponize this and exploit these children’s deaths and their teachers’ deaths, it breaks my heart.”

For Clymer to invoke faith and argue that God made him transgender is sick and sacrilegious. God didn’t make anyone transgender. The Bible teaches that God made man in his own image, and what transgender “care” does is distort and mutilate the body.

The Bible contains multiple passages indicating that transgenderism is a sinful practice. This is based on the argument that the alteration of healthy bodies through surgeries and lifestyle choices deviates from the original design of humanity, as intended by God. These passages include Leviticus 18:22, Deuteronomy 22:5, Romans 1:18–32, 1 Corinthians 6:9–10, and 1 Corinthians 6:19-20. Furthermore, the Book of Genesis affirms that God made people either male or female — without any notion of a gender spectrum, the possibility of being born into the wrong body, or the ability to change one’s gender.

So, no, God didn’t make Clymer — or anyone — transgender. Yet, Clymer’s attempt to make a religious argument in favor of transgenderism is sadly typical of left-wing activists who attempt to appropriate faith in support of their positions, despite demonstrating a limited comprehension of the doctrines they reference.