The Trump Indictment Is Backfiring Spectacularly

For quite some time now, it has been clear that the radical left has been hell-bent on taking down Trump by any means necessary. Its efforts to impeach him began even before he assumed office and despite two failed attempts, it remains unyielding in its quest. With an unwavering focus on using the justice system to achieve its nefarious goals, it was only a matter of time before it found a left-leaning district attorney in a leftist stronghold willing to concoct flimsy charges against Trump.

in fact, PJM’s Athena Thorne predicted this would happen last August. “If you haven’t yet come to terms with the fact that vile, power-abusing, Left-wing goblins are going to arrest former President Donald Trump, you’ve got your head in the sand.” Honestly, I didn’t want to believe it then.

But she was right, and even experts on the left and Trump’s fiercest critics have criticized the indictment. And if Democrats think this will stop Trump’s quest to return to the Oval Office, they’re kidding themselves. Recent polls show that Trump’s numbers are improving, and Americans overwhelmingly agree that the charges are politically motivated.

It’s helping Trump in other ways too. Trump’s supporters are now drawing parallels between his indictment and the methods utilized by tyrants and dictators to muzzle their adversaries and are growing increasingly concerned that the United States is morphing into an oppressive regime under the control of the left. Just consider how DA Alvin Bragg is notoriously soft on crime and has an established record of downgrading felonies to misdemeanors, yet took an alleged misdemeanor campaign finance violation — normally resolved with a fine — and treated it like a felony meriting potential jail time.

This has galvanized his supporters and resulted in a surge of donations. When Trump posted that he would face potential arrest, Trump raised about $1.5 million in just a few days. According to reports, in the 48 hours following the announcement of his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump has amassed more than $5 million in donations — and 80% of those donations, $4 million, were in the first 24 hours. Sources within Trump’s team have verified that a substantial influx of contributions has poured into his re-election campaign fund, with approximately 25% of the funds originating from first-time donors.

“This is someone who has run twice for president of the United States,” said Jason Miller, a senior campaign adviser for Trump. “There’s a whole new group of Trump supporters who are angered by what they see as this political persecution.”

To these supporters, Trump represents an outsider who is uniquely qualified to cleanse the corruption that has plagued Washington for years, especially under the Biden administration. By harnessing this populist sentiment, Trump is tapping into a deep-seated frustration among a sizeable portion of the American populace, which has grown increasingly disillusioned with traditional political elites and institutions.

The Democrats’ relentless pursuit of Donald Trump has caused them to overlook the fact that their actions are ultimately helping him. By indicting him on what many view as weak charges, they have managed to rally Trump’s supporters around him, creating a new wave of financial contributions and political momentum that will undoubtedly benefit him in the long run.