There’s Something Suspicious About Trump’s Indictment

As we previously reported, on Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump for alleged campaign finance violations over so-called “hush money” payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. The indictment was a surprise for a number of reasons. For starters, on Wednesday, it was reported that the grand jury would be going on break for a month “largely due to a previously scheduled hiatus.”

According to Politico, the break “would push any indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest, although it is possible that the grand jury’s schedule could change.” According to the report, the grand jury was not expected to examine any evidence in the Trump case on Thursday.

Although it is plausible that there was a change in the schedule, this is not the most noteworthy aspect of the indictment. In fact, it appeared for the last few weeks that there would not be an indictment at all.

For starters, last week, Robert Costello, a former legal advisor to Michael Cohen, appeared as a surprise witness. Trump boasted that Costello’s testimony was indisputable proof of his innocence. In the wake of Costello’s testimony and new evidence, the following grand jury session was abruptly canceled, and when the grand jury reconvened, they did not hear the case involving Trump.

Then there were reports that prosecutors were having trouble persuading the jury to accept that Trump is guilty of a crime.

“They are having trouble convincing the jury to swallow the case. It’s a weak case and has caused divisions in the DA’s office,” a source close to the investigation told the Daily Mail.

So, in a week’s time, the grand jury went from being unconvinced to indicting Trump, despite few opportunities to hear more evidence after Costello’s testimony?

The looming indictment seemed to really be fizzling out when Bragg himself started downplaying the possibility that Trump would be indicted, accusing Trump of creating “a false expectation” of a pending arrest. How did we get from a case falling apart to an indictment? Whatever happened, I suspect that Bragg was too invested in his witchhunt not to continue pushing it until the grand jury sided with him. The implications of this would be significant.

