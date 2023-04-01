Lizzo Launching New Transgender Clothing Line

Pop star Lizzo’s “size-inclusive” shapewear brand Yitty is no longer just pandering to the obesity-promoting body positivity movement, but it’s also now looking to pander to the transgender cult with a new line of shapewear targeting “gender non-conforming communities.”

What does this mean, exactly? You probably don’t want to know, but in addition to its shapewear for obese people, Yitty will soon be releasing chest binders for women and “tucking thongs” for men.

“When we say we support every body, we mean it. We believe in radical self-love for people of all gender identities — including the trans, non-binary, gender-fluid and gender non-conforming communities that have been chronically underserved,” Yitty explained in an Instagram post, which I will not embed here for your benefit, but if you really want to see it, you can click here.

The new line of “gender non-conforming” clothes is called “YOUR SKIN by YITTY” and will launch this summer.

For our VIP subscribers: Is the ‘Body Positivity’ Movement Doing More Harm Than Good?

“YOUR SKIN by YITTY has been a true passion project. Constructed out of our famous Headliner fabric, our new Binder Top and Tucking Thong have been two years in the making—perfected over time through extensive wear testing, community feedback, and attention to every meticulous detail. It is our mission to continue serving all bodies, which is why these core styles will always be available at YITTY, starting late summer 2023. And this is just the beginning. We hope you can feel the love in every stitch. ”

Yitty was launched last year with Lizzo making the announcement by boarding a private jet and wearing black leggings with cutouts showcasing her large posterior. I’ve shown it to you before, but I’ll spare you from seeing it again.

Yitty’s website claims the brand values self-love and inner confidence. However, the introduction of a clothing line designed for people with gender dysphoria and intended to change one’s body image appears to oppose the stated principles of the body-positivity movement.

While I believe the body-positivity movement encourages obesity and unhealthy living, it claims to promote acceptance and love for all body types — which is exactly the opposite of what transgender ideology promotes. Trans ideology promotes the idea that people can and should change or alter their bodies rather than accept what they are. If the body positivity movement is about accepting oneself as one is, it is fundamentally incompatible with the transgender movement. Yet Lizzo clearly sees there’s money to be made pandering to gender dysphoric individuals and wants to cash in.