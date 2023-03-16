LOL: Fauci Claims GOP Attacking Him Because of His Honesty

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former NIAID Director, recently appeared on the poorly watched NewNation show “Cuomo,” which is hosted by disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. There, Fauci laughably claimed that the reason behind Republican attacks directed at him is his commitment to being truthful with the American public.

In response to the truly hard-hitting question from Chris Cuomo, “Why do you think that you are the target of so many accusations about covering up the source of COVID-19?” Fauci claimed it was all politically motivated.

“I think it is pretty clear it’s politically motivated. I don’t know what they’re talking about, ‘covering up.’ I have been totally transparent throughout,” he insisted.

“I’m not sure what they’re talking about when they say cover-up. I mean, it’s no secret that almost all of the Republican politicians that were running and those who are running for the first time had interspersed in their campaigns ‘Fire Fauci,’ ‘Indict Fauci,’ ‘Hang Fauci.’ It’s a political thing. I don’t know why it started, but I’m sure it was that back during the Trump administration,” he said.

But, of course, he wasn’t done.

“In order to preserve my own personal integrity and fulfill my responsibility to the American public, I had to tell the truth when the president was saying things that were just not true. Things like hydroxychloroquine is a cure. It’s going to fix everything.”

This, of course, is not what Trump said. In the early weeks of the pandemic, he referenced a study that showed that hydroxychloroquine showed promise as a therapeutic — which has been repeatedly proven correct by hundreds of studies that showed dramatic reductions in hospitalizations and mortality with hydroxychloroquine being used as an early treatment. In July of 2020, a Yale epidemiologist insisted that hydroxychloroquine was the key to defeating COVID.

But, Fauci wants us to believe that he’s the one who was committed to the truth.

“Of course, I have a great deal of respect for the office of the presidency as for all of the institutions of a government, but I had to do that. And that triggered a degree of hostility in which I became a target, and it’s gotten worse and worse as we got deeper into the political season of the elections and now is continuing now, even since then,” Fauci continued. “So I mean, I’m not 100% sure, but that’s as good a guess as any as to why I’ve become a target.”

Maybe it’s because of how he lied about the lab leak theory and tried to suppress it? Maybe it’s because he pushed for mask mandates even though he knew they didn’t work? Maybe it’s because he still backs lockdowns even though they didn’t slow the spread of COVID? Or, maybe it’s because he repeatedly moved the goalposts on herd immunity in order to push more vaccinations?

In other words, maybe it’s not a political thing, and it’s just that Fauci is a bad liar.