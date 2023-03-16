Footage of Dylan Mulvaney Before Transition Has Emerged... and It’s Very Telling

I still haven’t quite recovered from the clip of Drew Barrymore kneeling before Dylan Mulvaney like he’s some sort of god, yet now I have to react to yet another clip featuring Mulvaney that is going viral — though, and this one is a real doozy, too.

This new footage features Mulvaney during an appearance on The Price is Right. And it.. well… just watch it.

Pre-Girlhood Dylan is the same as Dylan 365. pic.twitter.com/1c4JWyqOgy — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 16, 2023

Upon watching this video, it becomes abundantly clear that Dylan Mulvaney is an individual who has always sought attention in a rather desperate manner. His flamboyant and over-the-top demeanor, coupled with a disposition reminiscent of the iconic Richard Simmons from Sweatin’ to the Oldies, is embarrassing and apparent.

It is true that contestants on The Price is Right are known to get very excited and even extremely animated, but have you ever seen a contestant engage in the kind of behavior exhibited by Mr. Mulvaney here? Upon winning the game he proceeds to flail around on the floor, prance about on stage, dance, and even fall down, and get back up in dramatic fashion. He literally performs for the cameras for close to a full minute.

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, patients with gender identity disorder (gender dysphoria) have a disproportionately high frequency of personality disorders. “The frequency of personality disorders was 81.4%. The most frequent personality disorder was narcissistic personality disorder (57.1%) and the least was borderline personality disorder. The average number of diagnoses was 3.00 per patient.”

Yeah, that sounds like Dylan Mulvaney to me.

This video makes it very clear that Dylan Mulvaney has always sought attention in a manner that is quite extreme. Whether this is due to a lack of self-esteem, a desire for validation, or simply a penchant for the dramatic is unclear, but one thing that sticks out is that his behavior hasn’t changed.

Even today, after his transition from a man to a fake woman, Mulvaney continues to seek attention and validation — which he consistently gets from woke audiences and celebrities who have no problem with him appropriating womanhood.

“Notice how his performance as a ‘girl’ is not in the slightest bit different from his performance as a flamboyant gay man,” observed Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire.

He’s right. The only difference is a dress and plastic surgery. Whether it was his pre-transition effeminacy or his sloppy, post-transition caricature of womanhood, Mulvaney’s narcissism has presented itself in the exact same way. Perhaps someone should have told him that his issues weren’t that he was a woman trapped in a man’s body.